The Men of ‘RHONJ’: Joe Gorga’s Feuds with Teresa Giudice’s Men Never Seem to End

Joe Gorga has a temper, and he has no interest in calming down. The reality TV star and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have spent their time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey picking fights with almost everyone you can think of. Joe Gorga has a special contempt for the men in his sister’s life, though. He spent years verbally decimating Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice’s first husband. Now that Juicy Joe lives abroad, he’s set his sites on Luis Ruelas. He’s battled with Teresa’s new love several times this season, but most recently, he’s accused Reulas of ruining Teresa’s relationship with one of her oldest friends, Dina Manzo. RHONJ fans want to know when Joe Gorga will stop.

‘RHONJ’ star, Joe Gorga, has battled with Teresa Giudice’s love interests for years

Gorga is known for making baseless accusations. Following the death of his mother, Gorga confronted his sister. He screamed that Joe Giudice and his legal drama led to Antonia Gorga’s death. Antonia Gorga died of pneumonia in 2017. Joe Giudice spoke out after the footage came to light. Giudice said that Gorga’s words deeply hurt him.

Joe Gorga, Bill Aydin, Louie Ruelas, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, and Joe Benigno | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In more recent years, Gorga has battled with Teresa and Luis. Recently, Joe Gorga claimed Luis Ruelas caused a rift between Teresa and her friend Dina Manzo when a business deal between Ruelas and Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, went bad. Sources claim there is no truth to Gorga’s statements. Teresa Giudice, instead, claims that a bad business deal between Gorga and Ruelas led to Gorga’s hurt feelings and amped-up aggression toward Ruelas.

According to sources, there is no drama between Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo

While Joe Gorga is busy discussing drama, insiders claim that the business owner and reality TV star is telling tall tales. Gorga’s entire rant on the April 4 episode of RHONJ revolved around Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudice allegedly falling out because of Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas. According to sources, there never was a falling out to speak of.

Page Six spoke to a source who alleges Manzo and Giudice’s relationship is doing fine, as is the relationship between the duo’s husbands. Manzo was a no-show at Giudice and Rueles’ wedding, which fueled initial speculations about a rift. Apparently, it was nothing personal. According to the publication, Manzo decided not to attend the nuptials because of her discomfort over appearing on camera.

Manzo, who appeared on RHONJ in seasons 1, 2, and 6, has opted for a much more lowkey life since stepping away from her life in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Still, drama has found her, and it’s always tied to her life in New Jersey. Who could blame her for staying away?

Joe Gorga has been called out for manufacturing other events

While it’s impossible to know who is telling the truth, Gorga doesn’t have a great track record. Gorga is well known in the RHONJ universe for seizing opportunities and crafting drama and “special” moments. Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, recently called out her uncle for manufacturing a moment between himself and her father, Joe Giudice. Gia called her uncle an “opportunist” on Instagram. She alleged that he purposefully filmed a meetup with her father in the Bahamas and made it seem like he spent more time with him than he did.

Joe Gorga | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joe Giudice left the United States in 2019 to continue his deportation fight. He lived in Italy for a bit before moving to the Bahamas to be closer to his four children. All four children still live in New Jersey. The elder Giudice faced deportation after he served a prison sentence for fraud. Giudice arrived in the United States as an infant but never became a citizen.

Now that Gorga has taken his sights off Joe Giudice, he is aiming his disdain toward Luis Ruelas. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans want to see who he’ll fabricate drama with next. The cast is reportedly in the process of filming the reunion special now.