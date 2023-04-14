‘RHONJ’ Joe Gorga Opens Up About Expressing His Anger: ‘My Temper is Just with Family’

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey know that Joe Gorga certainly has a temper. He stirs up more than his fair share of drama, sometimes even more so than his wife Melissa and the others, and it is no secret that Gorga is notorious for cringeworthy moments. Often, a lot of tension surrounds the show’s cast, and Gorga’s short fuse tends to make things considerably worse. Now, he is opening up about expressing his anger, and said, “My temper is just with family.”

On ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ Joe Gorga has had several on-air fights

Viewers know that Gorga has had countless fights with others on the show.

According to Screenrant, he has had a strained relationship with his brother-in-law, Joe Giudice, and through the years, their fights have been described as “explosive.” While Giudice is known for being grouchy, everyone knows that arguments are two-sided. There has always been a feud between the Gorgas and the Giudices. The men can barely be in the same room without exchanging words.

In season 3, the Gorgas hosted a christening celebration for their son, and the Giudices were late to arrive. When they did get there, Gorga called his sister “garbage,” prompting Giudice’s husband to charge at him and begin a scuffle.

In season 11, Joe Gorga and his sister argued again, which drove a wedge between the two families.

However, season 5 saw what was probably the worst fight ever on the show. The two families took a trip to Lake George, and Gorga called his sister “scum.” When she stormed off and told her husband, he became enraged and demanded an apology when Gorga began attacking him.

According to Page Six, at a Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands’ dinner, Gorga got into an argument with Luis Ruelas, and they threatened to get physical. A clip showed Gorga pointing at Ruelas, saying, “You’re not a man, bro.” The two had a bit of a screaming match.

Gorga said that his temper is ‘just with family’

Just recently, Melissa had her husband on the show, and he really opened up. He was adamant about “wearing his heart on his sleeve” and said that his temper “comes out” when it gets to that point. Melissa said she knows he cares and is just expressing his feelings. He replied that he “doesn’t like to talk about things” and lets people walk all over him.

Melissa reiterated how it is “just with family” when her husband “loses it.” Joe agreed with his wife, saying he doesn’t argue with anyone and “just wants to love.” He said that he will always be crazy about family because he wants to “fix” everything.

According to Us Weekly, Melissa explained that the tension will continue on the show, saying there has been some “crazy” family drama behind the scenes. She said, “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Gorga said that she and her husband both let things go too long

Joe Gorga | Jeff Kravitz/Contributor

The couple agreed they don’t talk about things, and they let them “go too long” and end up getting mad. Melissa told her husband that he needs to control his emotions, and he said that he wants everyone to be “fair, honest, and real.”

The couple talked about how people try to make them out to be something they are not and how that can be “frustrating.” They agreed that they need talk things out rather than keep everything inside, and Joe made sure to say that he loves his family.

It looks like Joe Gorga will go out on a limb for those close to him.