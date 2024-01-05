The women of the reality television series gathered to celebrate the holidays, but there appears to be a clear division between them.

The female-led cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey shared a “family dinner” to ring in 2024. However, two of the series’ stars were noticeably absent from the festivities. Who wasn’t invited?

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ cast partied minus 3 key players

Danielle Cabral shared a series of photographs to Instagram from a gathering of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, three of the show’s key cast members weren’t in the photographs.

Most of the cast and their significant others gathered for a family dinner Wednesday night at New York City’s Loulou restaurant. Included in the photographs were Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, and Danielle Cabral.

Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, were invited but were not photographed at the dinner. However, Page Six reported that Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschnieder may not have been asked to join. A source said they weren’t invited.

“The group is welcoming 2024 with only good energy,” the insider said. They called the night “really fun, positive, and joyous.”

“The show was not mentioned one time,” the source continued. “The ladies all got along so well, laughing and chatting throughout the evening. Everyone really enjoyed each other’s company.”

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider had their own holiday fun

It appears that lines are drawn in the sand between the women. Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider regularly spend time off-camera together without their castmates.

The trio were photographed together celebrating the start of the Christmas 2023 holiday without their fellow castmates. Aydin hosted a gathering where the trio celebrated, and Goldschneider shared those photos on Instagram.

In the caption, Goldschneider wrote that Jennifer Fessler and Dolores Catania were “missed.” Both women appear to have refused to take sides in the family war between Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Will this drama play out on season 14 of ‘RHONJ?’

It was confirmed during BravoCon 2023 that season 14 of RHONJ was confirmed and set to air in 2024. However, an airdate for the new season has not yet been announced.

Season 13 was not short on family drama, romantic ups and downs, and a rollercoaster of friendship dynamics between the show’s leading female stars. These included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Rachel Fuda.

Tensions between Giudice, her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Gorga, and her husband Joe Gorga, Teresa’s brother, reached an all-time high after Cabral brought up a rumor that Margaret Joseph’s ex-friend spread about Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe.

How did Danielle know this information? Allegedly, because Laura, Jennifer Aydin, and Teresa told the other women.

Chaos ensued, and by the time the episode ended, Melissa declared that she and Joe would no longer be attending Teresa and Louie’s wedding. Subsequently, Melissa had a housewarming party, and Teresa was not invited.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. It airs on Bravo.