‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Reveals How Filming Affects the Family: ‘The Show Forces Us to See Each Other

As entertaining as reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey are to watch, viewers can’t help but wonder what kind of real-life effects being filmed and watched by so many people must have on the families involved.

In the case of RHONJ, it seems like the show strains some of the relationships more than they would privately. Cast member Melissa Gorga has an interesting perspective on the matter. She doesn’t think the experience has been entirely bad for her family.

‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga recently answered tough questions on a radio show

Recently, Gorga was a guest on the Elvis Duran Show, where she responded to rumors claiming she’s leaving RHONJ (she isn’t). After clearing the air, Gorga was asked if there was competition between cast members of Real Housewives from other cities. Gorga insisted there isn’t, saying they get along better with people from other franchises because there’s “no competition there.”

But what about members of her own family? There’s no doubt that some of her personal relationships have been strained since the show started, especially her relationship with Teresa Giudice.

“So, if there was no camera, if there was no show, but you’re still all a family and all know each other… would the level of intensity be as high?” Duran asked, encouraging her to look back over the list of “skirmishes” she’d had with her family.

“The good thing is, you’re still stuck with them, they’re still yours,” Duran clarified, before asking point blank, “Would you have a better relationship with your family, more relaxed, more easygoing?” Duran fully expected Gorga to say yes, but she had a surprising answer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“I sometimes think that we wouldn’t be put together as much and we wouldn’t make as much time for each other, if I’m being very honest about it,” Gorga said. “I feel like the show almost forces us to see each other, to go on vacations together, to be in a room together.”

Gorga also admitted the family’s access to therapy is probably easier. Sometimes production brings in therapists to help the castmates sort through their feelings and talk things out.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice: Where do they stand now?

The relationship between Gorga and Giudice has always been strained and at times downright explosive. Recently, they admitted they still aren’t speaking. But is this because of the show?

Gorga has repeatedly insisted the show is not to blame, once saying, “I don’t think it would be much different. There was stuff that happened way before The Real Housewives of New Jersey even existed.”

The 44-year-old doesn’t intend to try and make peace with Giudice anytime soon, which may make filing interesting. However, she does say she wishes her sister-in-law well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice says she's closing the chapter of her relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorgahttps://t.co/WiLzZpisSu — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) March 31, 2023

Could outside influences be affecting Gorga and Giudice’s relationship?

While it seems as if Gorga and Giudice are always at odds, the drama may be a larger family affair. Giudice’s brother and Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, is seemingly always arguing with his sister.

Melissa has said in the past that her husband’s entire family doesn’t really get along. She also recently called out Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, for being “manipulative,” as Page Six reports. We can’t help but wonder if these women may have gotten along better had they met under different circumstances.