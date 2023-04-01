‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Shares the 1 Cosmetic Procedure That Made Joe Gorga ‘Livid’

Melissa Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in season 3. If we look back to her first season, she looks a little different now. For that matter, so does her husband, Joe Gorga.

When we were first introduced to Joe, he had jet-black hair, which was rumored to have been “spray-on.” He has since shaved his head, and many viewers think he looks much better.

It took some time, but Melissa has now admitted to some cosmetic procedures, like many others in the Housewives franchise.

Plastic surgery among ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Some of Melissa’s cast members on RHONJ have admitted to having plastic surgery.

Newbie Jennifer Fessler recently revealed that she recently had a deep plane facelift, platysmaplasty (neck lift), and rhinoplasty. Another new cast member, Rachel Fuda, recently got veneers and has admitted to having a nose job.

Speaking of veneers, househusband Frank Catania also has a new smile. His ex-wife, Dolores Catania, told Page Six she got “full plastic surgery” involving “full-body lipo” plus Botox and fillers.

Margaret Josephs announced in 2022 that she had a breast augmentation and a facelift. Her husband, Joe Benigno, had plastic surgery on his eyes.

Jennifer Aydin got a nose job and received a chin transplant in June 2021, which she later said she regretted. In 2022 she had the chin implant taken out.

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice is also very candid about her procedures. She had two breast augmentations and told the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo, “I did get the tip of my nose done.” She has also admitted to using lip fillers and Botox.

Joe Gorga was ‘livid’ about a cosmetic procedure on wife Melissa Gorga

Jeff Lewis noticed a little change in Melissa on the January 27 episode of his podcast Jeff Lewis Live. He commented on how “good” her lips looked and wondered if Joe liked kissing them “better.”

The Envy store owner told him the truth about her husband’s feelings. “He likes these new ones even though it took him a minute to actually accept them,” she revealed to Lewis.

“He was so stressed out when I got on the show that I was gonna turn into some, like, ‘glamazon’ […] he was like, ‘Now you’re gonna start with the lips, then it’s gonna be this, I’m losing my wife.’ So he didn’t want me to get lips, and I just got them one day and came home with them, and he was livid,” she explained.

When the host asked if Joe still had sex with her, Melissa exclaimed, “Of course he did!”

What other cosmetic procedure has ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Melissa Gorga revealed?

Melissa Gorga

For years, Melissa didn’t exactly admit to having a nose job. After many untrue rumors, such as that she had the procedure four times, Teresa’s sister-in-law admitted to just one rhinoplasty.

In recent years, Melissa has been more open on the subject and revealed that she has Botox and fillers. She has also tried Emsculpt to enhance her abs.

She recently outed her estranged sister-in-law on the RHONJ After Show. “Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further [with her hairline]. Everybody does something,” Melissa claimed.

Her co-star Rachel Fuda replied, “I need to go a little forward. I got a little bit big of a forehead.”

Melissa then admitted she felt the same way, “Me too. I could give half of mine.”