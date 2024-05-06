Prince Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, turned 5 on April 6, 2024, and, according to a commentator, is likely to have heard from his grandfather, King Charles III.

Happy birthday, Prince Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son is 5 years old as of May 6, 2024. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate ahead of the Invictus Games anniversary and a trip to Nigeria, King Charles III is reportedly “uncomfortable” about calling his grandson to wish him a happy birthday. According to a royal commentator, the king’s not keen on the idea of speaking to Archie in an “ordinary” phone call or making a video call to the Sussexes.

Charles is ‘uncomfortable’ video calling Archie, doesn’t like possibility of not talking to Meghan Markle

It seems King Charles is in something of a tricky situation as Archie, one of the 75-year-old monarch’s five grandchildren, turns 5.

He is, per royal author Tom Quinn, not enthusiastic about video-calling Archie, who lives in Montecito, California, with Harry, Meghan, and Princess Lilibet, to wish him a happy birthday. Nor does he like the alternative of making an “ordinary” phone call.

“King Charles dislikes new technology,” the Gilded Youth author told The Mirror. (Harry briefly touched on his father’s aversion to modern technology in Spare, recalling how the king preferred letters to the phone during the now-39-year-old’s tours of Afghanistan.)

Nevertheless, King Charles is “desperate to keep in touch with his grandchildren on the other side of the Atlantic, so he will certainly call Harry and wish Archie [a] happy birthday.”

“Charles [has] been asking about video calling, but according to his aides, he’s uncomfortable with the idea,” Quinn continued.

The alternative of a regular old phone call isn’t entirely appealing either because King Charles is concerned about not speaking to his daughter-in-law.

“If he makes an ordinary telephone call to Harry,” the author said, “it means he can have a quick word with Archie without the need to talk to Meghan, a prospect that fills him with dread.”

Archie’s birthday is ‘bittersweet’ for King Charles

May 6 is not only special for Archie, but it’s also meaningful for King Charles, who was crowned the same day in 2023. (Harry attended the London, England, coronation ceremony alone while Meghan stayed in California with Archie and Lilibet.)

“It’s a bittersweet day for the king when he marks the anniversary of his coronation as it’s also Archie’s birthday,” Phil Dampier, a royal author, told The Sun.

“I’m sure it breaks Charles’s heart that his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet are growing up on the West Coast with American accents, and yet he hardly knows them,” Dampier said. “Harry and Meghan may arrange occasional Zoom calls, but it’s not the same as seeing them in person.”

Dampier went on to note how King Charles has been a “doting granddad” to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. “I’m sure he’d love to have the same relationship with his other two. It’s a very difficult situation.”

“Charles probably compensates for not seeing them by showering love on George, Charlotte, and Louis,” he added. “But obviously, it would be better for all concerned if the rifts were healed and some kind of normal family relations resumed.”

King Charles has met Archie and Lilibet only a handful of times, with June 2022 marking their last in-person meeting.

A birthday call to Archie — in whatever form of communication — from King Charles isn’t likely to be a total surprise in the Sussex household. The reason is that Harry has reportedly stayed in touch with his father.

“Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can,” a source previously told The Mirror. “He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the king will be well and able to see him as planned.”

As for seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales, that’s a different story. William’s schedule while Harry marks 10 years of the Invictus Games will take him away from London.

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother, but now is not the time.”

However, King Charles wishes Archie a happy birthday; he’ll encounter a similar situation on June 4, 2024, when Lilibet turns 3.