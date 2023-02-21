‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Claims She Is Not the Only One Annoyed By Jennifer Aydin’s Antics — So Is Her Husband Bill Aydin!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has a strong opinion about her co-star Jennifer Aydin. She’s not a fan at all, and has become quite annoyed by Jennifer’s antics. However, she says she’s not the only one who feels this way — so does her husband, Bill.

Margaret Josephs | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

‘RHONJ’ star Margaret Josephs says Jennifer Aydin ‘gets under’ her skin

Margaret recently appeared on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast, hosted by fellow Housewives Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. Right away, Jennifer was a topic of conversation.

The Macbeth Collection founder recalled how she’s butted heads with Jen since the moment she joined the show in season 9. Then, when Margaret revealed Bill Aydin’s decade-old affair in front of Bravo cameras in season 12, their feud intensified. The co-stars have continued their drama since that shocking reveal, and Tamra made it clear she was on Team Margaret.

“I gotta tell you, Jennifer Aydin bugs the s**t out of me, bugs the s**t,” Tamra declared.

Margaret agreed, adding that “something about [Jennifer] gets under [my] skin.”

Margaret Josephs isn’t the only one annoyed by Jennifer Aydin’s antics

As the conversation continued, Tamra — who is returning to Real Housewives of Orange County this year for season 17 — said that she thinks even more people are annoyed by Jennifer. She believes that Jen’s husband Bill feels the same way, while accusing her of using a fake “TV voice” when she fights on RHONJ.

Margaret admitted that she didn’t know if Jen was giving viewers a “TV voice,” but she did agree that Bill is annoyed with Jennifer’s antics.

“[Bill] is a saint,” Margaret insisted.

In another podcast appearance — this time on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea — Margaret accused Jennifer of being instrumental in spreading the cheating rumors about the Gorgas in the current season of RHONJ.

She wishes Teresa Giudice “would have prevented it,” but admits she isn’t sure if Teresa is behind the gossip about her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa. Margaret did, however, make it clear that Jen was spreading rumors all over town.

“I know Jennifer sure as hell did,” she said.

The ‘RHONJ’ drama continues in season 13

The RHONJ Season 13 trailer showed that Jennifer did spread the rumor at least once. During a conversation with newbie Danielle Cabral, Jennifer says that Joe “saw Melissa in the backseat and she was making out with another guy.”

“I don’t know if [Jennifer] feels that she can’t be nice to [the Gorgas] because she’s friends with Teresa,” says the author of Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget. “But I think Teresa would appreciate Jennifer trying to get them back together like I did, as opposed to separating them.”

Rebuilding her relationships with Teresa while she was having a major falling out with the Gorgas wasn’t easy, though.

“You want the truth? It was emotional. It upset me. It broke my heart because I know that it was painful for Melissa. It was hurtful, it was sad,” Margaret explained. “I know Joe was sad as the season was happening. And I know Teresa, at the time, was sad. It was very hard to watch with family and I tried endless times to try and make amends [between] them … But it’s a long time, the waters run deep.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays on Bravo.