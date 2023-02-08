‘RHONJ’: Where Does Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ Relationship Stand Heading Into Season 13?

Get ready to find out what’s new with Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice is spilling the beans on how Luis “Louie” Ruelas helped her move on from last season’s drama with Josephs.

As fans recall, things got pretty intense between the two in season 12, especially during the RHONJ reunion. But don’t worry, we will soon find out how Giudice really feels about all that and where she and Josephs stand now.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs | Danielle Del Valle/Bravo

Things came to an explosive end in season 12 of ‘RHONJ’

Remember the wild ride that was Giudice and Josephs on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? It was all kinds of emotional, especially at the reunion. The two went back and forth about some heated topics, one being about Giudice’s hubby Louie. With the new season here we’ll finally get to see how Giudice really feels about it all.

According to Bravo TV, Giudice recently opened up about her drama with Josephs in season 12 of RHONJ. The reality star admitted that she wasn’t pleased with herself for lashing out. But she credits her husband Louie for helping her work on her tendency to struggle with forgiving others.

“The last time that I saw her, I didn’t like that I was lashing out,” Giudice shared. “I know Louie’s very forgiving, and I always had a problem forgiving people. So Louie’s like, ‘We can do something about it.’ I’ve been learning you don’t have to get reactive, start yelling, or throwing things. That’s a no-no.”

Where does Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ relationship stand heading into ‘RHONJ’ season 13

Despite all of their drama last year, Giudice claims things are amicable between her and Josephs going into the new season. Although Josephs might agree, it seems like a lot of her drama is going to be with her sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ co-star, Melissa Gorga.

As fans will recall, things reached such high levels of intensity that Melissa and Joe refused to go to Teresa and Luis’ wedding. And they had to be separated into different panels at BravoCon a few months back.

The situation escalated even further when Giudice’s ally, Jennifer Aydin, hurled a beverage towards Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, during a heated confrontation in a hotel lobby.

There’s no telling if the sides have truly gotten past their previous drama, but there is certainly a lot to look forward to in the new season.

Margaret Josephs teases Teresa Giudice has a ‘new lapdog’ in season 13

Looks like Josephs has got more than just drama with Giudice this season. Per an official release, she’s in for a wild ride with her RHONJ co-star, Aydin, too. Josephs thought they had moved past things after last year, but soon finds out that Aydin’s been talking to her ex-BFF… and Giudice too. So, Josephs has gotta go on the defense to fight the rumors flying around.

As if that isn’t enough, Josephs dropped a hint that Giudice has a fresh sidekick, possibly taking Aydin’s spot, in season 13 of the hit Bravo show.

On the podcast Virtual Reali-Tea, the RHONJ star joked that the show’s rumored newest cast member, Danielle Cabral, just might be Giudice’s “new lapdog.” Considering everything that went down last year, it’s safe to say Giudice probably won’t handle that comment well.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off Feb. 7 on Bravo.