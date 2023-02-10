Teresa Giudice Slams Her ‘RHONJ’ Co-Stars for Using ‘Me as Their Story Line’ on ‘My Show’

Teresa Giudice’s feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga is the storyline of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. It will play out as the season progresses, and fans will get to see Teresa’s side for the first time. The rest of the RHONJ cast will also be involved, which includes two new faces. But the OG has made it clear that RHONJ is her show — and she just slammed her co-stars for using her as “their storyline.”

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice | Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Teresa Giudice wishes one ‘RHONJ’ co-star wouldn’t have attended her wedding

When Teresa married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August of last year, she wishes she would have left one person off of the guest list — her RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs. Margaret showed up to the wedding, but left early in support of her good friends, Melissa and Joe.

The Gorgas chose to skip the lavish wedding after a major fight broke out between them and Teresa while filming the season 13 finale.

“If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all,” Teresa said, per Page Six, noting that RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda told her she wouldn’t attend because of the drama.

“That’s what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave. If you support your friend, she shouldn’t have came at all.”

The OG just slammed her ‘RHONJ’ co-stars for using her as their storyline

Ahead of the RHONJ season 13 premiere, Teresa dropped an episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast — which she co-hosts with Stanford-certified nutritionist Melissa Pfeister. In a clip she posted to her personal Instagram, Teresa slammed her RHONJ co-stars for using her as their storyline in season 13. She didn’t name names, but it sounds like she was going after Margaret and Melissa.

“I gave birth on the show. I went to prison on the show. I got divorced on the show. I got married on the show. I buried my parents on the show. This is what I’ve done,” Teresa said. “And her story is I didn’t return a text message? That’s her storyline?”

In the caption of the post, Teresa declared that RHONJ is her show. And the only place to find out the truth is on her podcast.

“You want the facts? You want the truth? This is it. When I say this is my show and other people are just trying to use me as their story line, it’s because it is true. It’s all here for you on our new absolute ?? episode,” Teresa wrote.

The drama between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas has divided the cast

Josephs says that she decided to leave Guidice’s wedding early because she was trying to “do the best for all parties involved.”

“I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there, and I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my closest friends are not doing well,” she explained.

The RHONJ cast has become divided due to the feud, and Dolores Catania says it’s time for Teresa and the Gorgas to part ways.

“If there’s no peace in their life being together, then I think it’s time,” she told a shocked Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Meanwhile, newbie Danielle Cabral says that Teresa will be “vindicated” when fans see the truth about what happened between her and the Gorgas.

“I cannot wait for … that narrative to come out and for you guys to see what really happened,” she teased. “Because everybody’s got it wrong.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 airs Tuesdays on Bravo.