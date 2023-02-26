‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s 50th Birthday Party

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has equal amounts of drama on and off camera. Teresa Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, hav been estranged since the Gorgas skipped Giudice’s lavish wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022. There was arguments over Teresa not asking Melissa to be a bridesmaid and drama over declined birthday party invites. Now, Melissa explains why she didn’t attend Teresa’s birthday bash.

(l-r) Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga | Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Melissa Gorga says she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s 50th birthday party because the invitation wasn’t genuine

Since the new season began airing, Teresa and Melissa have argued publicly about whether or not olive branches have been made since their rift began. According to Teresa, her husband Luis invited Melissa and Joe to her 50th birthday celebration, but Joe and Melissa declined. The Gorgas say they did so because they hadn’t spoken to Teresa since filming for the reunion wrapped, even after initially reaching out to her to try and make amends.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat it, it felt fake,” Melissa told Entertainment Tonight. “It felt forced. It felt like it made zero sense after announcing on national TV that I was the only sister-in-law not in the wedding, and then I get a private invitation saying it’s ‘just for the special people in my life’ and we’re about to film next week?”

Source: YouTube

According to Melissa, she was only invited to the show so Teresa and Louie could save face as filming began. “She was trying to clean up a little bit of a mess that maybe she made, if I’m being honest,” she explained.”

As for why she doubled down on not attending, she says she’s sick of playing the “happy family” game when that’s not their reality. “I don’t play games. I don’t want to play games anymore. I’m done with the games, so I’m not punishing anybody,” she said in response to Teresa alleging she tried to punish her by not attending. “I’m just being real with the fact I don’t believe that you want to spend five days with me on an island. I just don’t believe it.”

The ‘RHONJ’ star also declined Teresa Giudice’s invitation to be a bridesmaid in her wedding

The birthday bash wasn’t the only thing Melissa declined. Months after revealing her upset that she wasn’t asked to be part of Teresa’s bridal party – despite Teresa being a bridesmaid in her wedding, and Luis’ sisters being in Teresa’s wedding – Teresa finally asked. But her sister-in-law said the invitation was too late.

Source: YouTube

The moment came after the two argued about it in Ep. 2 of this season. Teresa claimed she excluded Melissa because she felt like Melissa didn’t defend her no-husband against criciism of their relationship and questions about his intentions. Melissa denied such claims.

“I would never go back. It’s like an ex boyfriend saying, ‘I f—ed up. I want you back.’ No, you can’t f—ing have me back,” Melissa said with a laugh after Teresa posed the question. She told Teresa, “I’m OK with not being in it. I’m really OK. I swear.”

Their fallout will play out on Season 13 of ‘RHONJ’

As the season continues to air, more drama will unfold. The final straw for Melissa reportedly came during the finale taping. Per reports, Teresa was involved in bringing the rumors to the show about Melissa reportedly cheating on Joe.