‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Regrets Ending Relationships With Kathy and Rosie Wakile For Teresa Giudice

The fallout between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga, has played out on the show for over a decade. But at one time, they made amends and vowed never to fight again. During that time, the Gorgas opted to cut off communication with their cousins, Kathy and Rosie Wakile, in favor of their relationship with Teresa. Now, they regret that decision.

Kathy Wakile and Melissa Gorga disagree on why their relationship ended

The Wakile sisters Wakile appeared on the show as a full-time cast member for Seasons 3-4, and a friend of the show for seasons 6-7. During that time, they were close to the Gorgas and tried to mediate between them and the Giudices. But it never worked. In fact, it made their relationship with the Giudices even worse. Fans wondered why they stopped appearing on the show, and, furthermore, what happened with her once close relationship with the Gorgas.

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Kathy said of the Gorgas: “A funny thing happens with reality TV…it’s a small blurb and a small part in your life, and you live your life and whatever gets aired gets aired, and you’re still living your life. But for certain people, people live in that bubble, and they don’t realize there’s a whole world outside of the bubble. It’s sad that it happens, but we stepped out of the bubble, and luckily, my life has grown.”

But Melissa claims their issues began when Wakile stopped appearing on the show, hinting she blamed them for their absence. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “[No] we don’t have a relationship with Kathy and Rosie anymore]. Honestly, I think [the reason we don’t have a relationship anymore] is because we entered the show together, and I stayed, and then she was no longer on the show, and she just felt like everyone should have helped her stay on, I don’t know. It was a lot of hurt feelings from that.”

Melissa Gorga says she regrets ending her relationship with Kathy Wakile for Teresa Giudice

As it turns out, Melissa’s explanation to Cohen wasn’t true. Apparently, her and Joe stopped communicating with the Wakile family to please Giudice, who they said made them choose her side in the feud. Because they desperately wanted to prove their loyalty to Giudice and have a a better relationship with her, they distanced themselves from the Wakiles. It’s a decision they now regret.

In her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Melissa explained the regret in detail. “Yes [ I have regrets]. I think Joe always thinks about that as well. And I think, we, he did that for her [Teresa], when she got out of prison, and I think she thought that her next step and he wanted to please her. But you can see him in that scene [with Kathy and Rosie]. He was very uncomfortable. And that’s the only family he has, and we love Kathy and Rosie, and I’m sad that we don’t have them anymore.”

Whether or not the Wakiles are interested in moving forward with the Gorgas after so much time has passed must be determined. Joseph Wakile, Kathy’s son, had some harsh words for the Gorgas in 2021. When a fan asked why the Gorgas were not in attendance for his sister Victoria’s wedding, Joseph responded on Page Six’s Instagram: “Lmao, we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that’s why they weren’t in attendance.”

The Gorgas and the Giudices are now estranged

Now that the Gorgas and the Giudices relationship seems irreparable, it looks like the alleged sacrifices Joe and Melissa made to keep the peace with Teresa were in vain. Teresa, however, has long maintained that she will never forgive Kathy and Rosie Wakile, alleging they joined the show behind her back, and the only reason she forgave the Gorgas is because Joe is her brother.