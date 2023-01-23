‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Plans to Relocate to California

The Real Housewives of New Jersey wouldn’t be the same without its table-flipping superstar, Teresa Giudice. She’s the only remaining original cast member, and much of the show revolves around her co-stars’ drama with her. But they may have to find another person to fight with, as Giudice revealed that she’s ready to trade in the Garden State for sunny California.

Teresa Giudice plans to relocate to California after her youngest daughter graduates high school

Giudice was born and raised in New Jersey, and has never lived in a different state. She also raised her four daughters in her hometown. But now that she’s newly married and her girls are growing older, she says it’s time for a change. And she has her eyes set on the West Coast.

She told her co-host during an episode of their podcast Namaste B$tches, “Listen, I wanna move by you, ‘cause like this weather is so crappy.” she explained, “Like, today it was pouring rain this morning, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m thinking about you. I’m like, [She’s] in the sunshine.’ I’m like, ‘I wanna be there with her.”

Luckily, she’s already spoken with her family, who are on board with a change in scenery. But she’s waiting until her youngest daughter completes high school. “I told Luis, ‘For four more years, I’m counting down. Four more years until Audriana goes to college.”

The ‘RHONJ’ staple says she has no plans of leaving the show

Giudice has been on the show as a full-time cast member since Season 1. She’s the only OG cast member who remains and has never taken a break, despite her 15-month prison stint. She says she would prefer if her former co-stars returned because they had real friendships when they first began taping.

“I would love the first, the way we started, season one and season two,” she said in a recent interview on the Reality With the King podcast. “When I said to [Carlos King], ‘I don’t want to fight with my family,’ [it was] because I was seeing what was going on between Jacqueline [Laurita], Dina [Manzo], and Caroline [Manzo]. It was about their family. And I was like, ‘I don’t want what’s happening to them to happen to me,’” she noted, regarding the eventual fallout Giudice would have with her own family.

Despite her being the last original cast member standing, and with so much family drama with her brother and sister-in-law, she says she doesn’t have plans to leave. “[I’m staying] until the end,” Giudice added. “Nobody’s gonna scare me away. I started it. I’m gonna finish it—as long as Bravo wants me.”

What will her storyline focus on in Season 13?

Much of Season 13 will chronicle her ongoing family chaos due to her not inviting her brother’s wife, Melissa Gorga, to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Luis Ruelas. The Gorgas ultimately opted not to attend the wedding at all after a major blowup during the Season 13 finale taping. According to reports, Giudice was behind a damaging rumor about the Gorga’s marriage. Season 13 premieres on Bravo on Feb. 7.