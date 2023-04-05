‘RHONJ’: The 1 Question Rachel Fuda Wants to Ask at the Season 13 Reunion

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in February with some new cast members, including Rachel Fuda.

Like the rest of the RHONJ ladies, Rachel has been looking forward to the upcoming taping of the season 13 reunion. In a recent podcast interview, the reality TV star revealed the one question she wants to ask at the reunion.

What do we know about ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ newbie Rachel Fuda?

There were a few changes when the ladies from the Garden State returned for RHONJ Season 13. Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania are once again part of the cast as full-timers. Danielle Cabral and fellow newbie Rachel Fuda joined the full-time cast.

Rachel is a 31-year-old New Jersey native born in Franklin Lakes, per her Bravo bio. She is a college graduate, wife to businessman John Fuda, and a mom of three. While Rachel and John do own a restaurant, she currently works full-time for their other company, Valet King. The couple is also very active in John’s family’s Fuda Tile business.

Rachel is connected toThe Real Housewives of New Jersey through Melissa, whose son is good friends with Rachel’s stepson, Jaiden. At the gym, Rachel also met Brittany Mattessich, Frank Catania’s girlfriend. The two hit it off while being trained by Frank.

You can follow Rachel on Instagram at @rachelfuda. Her feed is filled with pictures of her adorable family, fun outings with her husband and their friends, and more.

Rachel Fuda reveals the one question she wants to ask at the ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 reunion

#WWHL Andy asks #rhonj Rachel Fuda some hot topic questions — Rachel said that both Tre and Melissa are at fault for the way things are in that family, Jackie is a snob and that Paulie treats Dolores right! She also gives her take on the Aydin’s marriage ? pic.twitter.com/iNhWKttG8Z — Daily Bravo ? (@dailybravomail) March 22, 2023

The RHONJ ladies have been caught up in an ongoing feud between sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The rivalry has divided the friend group into two. While Rachel is Melissa’s friend, she has called for the two sisters-in-law to reconcile.

The 31-year-old was recently on the Two Ts In a Pod podcast to discuss her time on the Bravo reality series. When asked what one question she would want to ask at the season 13 reunion, the mother of three said, “What is everyone’s intention with all the toxicity? What’s the point?”

Rachel realizes she’s on a TV show, and there will be drama. However, the actor explained that when the drama goes beyond the show, then it’s not cool anymore. She said, “I believe that we’re making a TV show, but when it gets to the level that it’s gotten to, this is not about TV anymore.” Although she didn’t elaborate, we assume she may be referring to Melissa and Teresa’s feud.

The sisters-in-law have had a hot-and-cold relationship for years. However, things worsened last summer when the two ladies got into a blowout fight. Allegedly, Teresa spread rumors about Melissa’s infidelity. Melissa and her husband, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, skipped Teresa’s wedding at the end of the summer because of the fight.

Melissa Gorga says she’s ‘keeping receipts’ for the ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 reunion

Melissa Gorga claimed the reason why she and Joe Gorga didn't attend Teresa Giudice's wedding was because she was 'destroying' theirs. https://t.co/pMHRv3jrgR — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 27, 2023

While Rachel is advocating for less drama and toxicity on RHONJ, her friend Melissa is preparing her ammunition for the season 13 reunion.

How? “I’m collecting my receipts,” she revealed on a recent episode of Betches’ Mention It All podcast. “I haven’t had to do that in a really long time because people haven’t lied like this or about me or Joe in a really long time, but I’ve been seeing a lot of lies out there, so I have receipts.”

Melissa didn’t go into detail about the “lies” she plans to debunk during the season 13 reunion. However, she said that she thinks it will differ from prior ones. And while Melissa and Teresa’s feud will probably be the center of the reunion, we won’t know what happens until the episode airs later this year.