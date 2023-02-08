‘RHONJ’ Season 13: Everything We Know About Newbie Rachel Fuda

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is here, and there have been some new additions to the cast. For the first time since season 9, the core group got a bit of a shake-up that includes one full-timer becoming a friend of the show as well as two new faces. One of those newbies that’s getting in on the drama is Rachel Fuda. Here’s what we know about this new RHONJ cast member ahead of the premiere.

‘RHONJ’ star Rachel Fuda | Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Rachel Fuda is one of two new cast members on ‘RHONJ’ Season 13

The ladies from the Garden State are back for another season, but this time there’s been a few changes. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin are once again part of the cast as full-timers. However, Jackie Goldschneider is a “friend” of the series this season while she recovers from her eating disorder.

Joining the RHONJ full-time cast is Rachel Fuda, a close friend of Melissa’s, and Danielle Cabral — aka “the Boujie Mama.” Also appearing as a “friend” of Margaret’s is CEO and co-founder of luxury shoe brand F. Major, Jennifer Fessler.

Everything we know about newbie Rachel Fuda

According to her Bravo bio, Rachel is a 31-year-old who hails from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She’s a college graduate with dual degrees, the wife of a 34-year-old entrepreneur named John Fuda, and the mom of three kids — two daughters under 2, Gianella Jolie and Giuliana Rose, and a “hormonal 15-year-old stepson” named Jaiden.

Rachel and John own a restaurant, but she works full-time for their other business, Valet King. They are both also heavily involved with his family’s business, Fuda Tile. Her tagline for season 13 is: “I’m too busy running a business to care about yours.”

She became friends with Melissa after Jaiden became tight with Melissa’s son Gino at school. She became Jaiden’s mother figure when he entered her life, and she says he is someone who has opened her heart “in a way she could have never imagined.”

Rachel admits that she relates to women who are older than her. She says this is due to her being under a lot more stress and dealing with more than most women in their early 30s. She met Frank Catania’s girlfriend Brittany at the gym, and they have built a friendship while Frank trains them.

The ‘RHONJ’ star loves to show off her family on social media

Rachel is quite active on social media and often posts pics of her husband and children. Her Instagram feed is filled with family photos, date nights, vacations, and workouts. And recently, there’s also been plenty of promotion of the new RHONJ season.

“Super excited for this next chapter & to officially be a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast! It’s been a wild ride- Can’t wait to see what season 13 brings!” she wrote in the caption of a December 2022 post.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres Tuesday, February 7, on Bravo with a 75-minute supersized episode. Each week, new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.