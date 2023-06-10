Tamra Judge Slams ‘Queen of Denial’ Teresa Giudice as Her Husband Luis Is Accused of Even More Heinous Behavior

It’s open season for Tamra Judge. The reality star recently slammed Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice for being the “queen of denial” following an explosive reunion.

Tamra’s comments couldn’t have come at a more challenging moment for Teresa. Not only is she fighting back against claims her husband, Luis Ruelas, made on the show, but he just got accused of even more heinous behavior.

Teresa Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Tamra Judge slams Teresa Giudice for being the ‘Queen of Denial’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge told fans exactly what she thought of the season 13 reunion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. More specifically, Tamra threw some major shade at Teresa.

During the reunion, Teresa adamantly denied having dinner with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, her brother, Joe Gorga, and their neighbor, Shane. Even when Melissa provided concrete photographic evidence of Teresa’s presence, she persistently denied her involvement in the outing.

Instead of confessing the truth, Teresa tried to explain away the evidence. The RHONJ star assured her sister-in-law that the photos in question were taken on a different night.

Tamra addressed this situation during her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, alongside Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Needless to say, Tamra didn’t hold back her thoughts about Teresa shifting story.

“Teresa was caught in a lot of lies I believe, there was a conversation about her going to dinner with the Gorgas, and she said it never happened and they said she tried to hook her up with one of her friends, Shane I think his name was, and they showed the picture, and then she said – I mean, she is like the queen of denial. She really is – let’s call her Cleopatra,” Tamra spilled.

Luis Ruelas denies those private investigator claims he made during the ‘RHONJ’ finale

The RHONJ finale took an unexpected twist when Teresa’s husband, Luis, made some intriguing claims involving a private investigator. It was quite a shocker when Luis revealed that he had enlisted the help of his close friend and PI, Bo Dietl, to gather information on all the cast members of RHONJ.

“I’m not talking, like, gossip,” Ruelas shared. “Bo Dietl, who’s one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group.”

Fans were taken aback by this revelation. However, Teresa wasted no time in telling host Andy Cohen that Luis was lying about hiring an investigator. She assured Cohen that it would have been a waste to do so, considering the size of the cast.

Later, Bo Dietl took to Twitter to support Teresa’s statement. He clarified that Luis had not engaged his services to conduct comprehensive background checks on Teresa’s co-stars.

Teresa, meanwhile, explained her husband’s comments by saying Luis just made up the story “out of nowhere.”

Teresa Giudice’s husband accused of even more heinous behavior

As if the private investigator claims weren’t bad enough, an inside source has seemingly accused Teresa’s husband, Luis, of even more shocking behavior.

Without naming names, a source told Bravo and Cocktails that who fans believed to be Luis is addicted to cocaine. The source, who has experience in assisting patients in rehab, described how Luis is displaying typical indications of someone struggling with a cocaine dependency.

“I have worked in rehab settings for over 20 years, and although nothing seems to be out there, I can tell you with certainty that the signs this red flag house husband exhibits align with people who seek treatment for cocaine addiction,” the source explained.

The source went on to say that somebody should probably warn the Housewife about her husband’s behavior before it’s too late. Teresa and Luis started dating back in 2020. They officially tied the knot in the summer of 2022.

RHONJ fans should be aware that the drug rumors have not been substantiated. Unless more information comes to light, they are nothing more than speculation at this point.

Teresa, meanwhile, has yet to speak out against the allegations regarding her husband.