Here’s Why Teresa Giudice Is Mad at Tamara Judge Again

Drama seems to surround The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. In addition to her longtime feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga (and her brother), she’s had quite a bit of drama with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, two former housewives who now have the podcast Two T’s in a Pod. Unfortunately, it seems like Giudice is upset with Judge and Mellencamp once again.

Teresa Giudice’s past beef with Tamra Judge

It all started when Judge commented that Giudice’s husband reminded her of Vicki Gunvalson’s ex, Brooks Ayers. Giudice took offense to that. But later, when Judge explained she hadn’t meant the comment to be a dig at Luis Ruelas, the two patched things up.

Teresa Giudice unfollows Tamra Judge after Luis Ruelas-Brooks Ayers comparison https://t.co/udQjWotOfh pic.twitter.com/DPs5JuUR5Y — Page Six (@PageSix) April 28, 2022

Giudice was even a guest on their podcast at one point. They discussed the previous drama and how everything had cleared up. Giudice explained that she was simply protective of her husband, and Judge’s comment had been misunderstood.

The peace didn’t last between Teresa and Tamra

Sadly, Judge was not able to stay in Giudice’s good graces. Now Mellencamp is in hot water with her as well. Just like last time, it’s because of some comments made about Ruelas, as Yahoo reports.

On an episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Mellencamp and Judge brought up a recent episode of RHONJ that seemed a bit strange. In an awkward moment, Ruelas held the hands of Melissa Gorga, seemingly hoping for an emotional connection.

Gorga and Giudice have a volatile relationship — Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, even refused to attend Giudice’s wedding to Ruelas — so it seemed as if Ruelas was trying to mend fences. Still, it struck the ladies as odd.

Bravo stars Tamra Judge (L) and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave | David Livingston/FilmMagic

“Teddi, can I hold your hand? Just put your hand out here,” Judge joked as she discussed the awkward scene. Mellencamp soon joined her in the mocking.

As one might expect, Giudice did not take the ladies’ comments well. She called them both “s*** starters” during an Up and Adam interview.

Once again, the topic came up on Tamra and Teddi’s podcast

Giudice might not like it when the ladies discuss her and her family on Two T’s in a Pod, but it certainly makes for great gossip. On a recent episode, the ladies once again discussed their family drama, sighed, and said, “Teresa is once again mad at us.”

Which Real Housewife (past or present) do you want us to have on Two T’s in a Pod? ???‍♀️ #TwoTsinaPod #TWOTS pic.twitter.com/NNyhE5xB4y — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) March 14, 2022

Judge claimed that she doesn’t really care anymore that Giudice is upset with her. She elaborated that they’ve never said anything truly bad about the couple and they’ve always been nice to Giudice.

Judge and Mellencamp laughed off her claim that they are “shit starters,” claiming it was the “pot calling the kettle black” since Giudice’s entire job as a reality star was to stir up drama. They also clarified that Giudice wasn’t upset about the hand-holding comments during her interview since the interview was done before they made those comments.

“I don’t really feel like we did anything to warrant that, for her to get so pissed off,” Judge said.

“Did Melissa do anything to deserve being screamed at that she had daddy issues when her father had just passed away?” Mellencamp added, implying Giudice often has anger at those who don’t deserve it.

“If you disagree with us… that’s just our opinion,” the ladies said, encouraging Giudice (and all listeners) not to take their commentary so personally.