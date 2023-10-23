Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City and Welcome to Crappie Lake is single and ready to mingle at BravoCon. She recently responded to Captain Jason Chamber’s remark that he’d like to meet her and she’s totally game.

“Apparently, Captain Jason put out there that he would like to meet me. So maybe we’ll meet up at BravoCon. I don’t know. I haven’t done a deep dive. I know he’s very handsome,” she said about the Below Deck Down Under captain.

Luann de Lesseps thinks ‘RHONY’ cast should go on Captain Jason’s ‘Below Deck’

“Andy [Cohen] showed me a picture of [Captain Jason]. So yeah, we’ll, hopefully, we’ll connect at BravoCon. You never know,” she added on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “You know, I’ve never been to Australia. I think the Housewives, the OG next trip should be on ‘Below Deck.’ As the guests, of course. That would be great. Wouldn’t that be amazing? So let’s put that out in the universe.”

De Lesseps said she’s not really looking for a new relationship and enjoys being single. “I’m just having fun. I’m loving being single. I’m busy right now,” she said. “So that’s why I say 2024 is going to be my year. Also, I work in cycles. So divorce happened in 2017 … seven years is 2024.”

‘RHONY’ alums are falling in love

De Lesseps isn’t the only RHONY alum who is ready for romance. She said Ramona Singer seems happy in her relationship with William “Bill” Luby, a 63-year-old CEO from New Jersey.

“I’ve only met him once and very briefly. Again, it’s like, it’s so good. I’m so happy for her because it’s really made Ramona a lot softer and she’s happy and you can see it,” de Lesseps said of Singer. “You’ll see that on the Ultimate Girls Trip as well. So I’m happy for her. Now it’s my turn. 2024 is going to be my year.”

She also commented on another RHONY alum romance. Tinsley Mortimer revealed on Instagram that she’s finally found love and is engaged to Robert Bovard and the couple plans to marry next month. Mortimer went public with the engagement only recently when she posted about it on her Instagram story.

“That’s amazing. Couldn’t be happier. She’s in the south because she’s a little Southern girl. So I think it’s perfection. So I’m happy,” she said.

Will de Lesseps be going to the wedding? “I don’t think that’s going to happen, because I think I would know by now. But maybe. Maybe if she asks me,” she said. “But, you know, listen, I haven’t seen her in a while, and I’m just happy for her and excited that she’s falling in love. Finally, her dream has come true. Prince Charming has finally arrived.”

BravoCon is right around the corner so romance could be brewing between Luann de Lesseps and Captain Jason Chambers.