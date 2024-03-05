Robert Garrison Brown, star of TLC’s controversial reality TV series Sister Wives, has died. In the early afternoon of March 5, reports began flooding social media that the 25-year-old TV personality had been found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Confirmation of those reports came just hours later.

Robert Garrison Brown dies at 25

Robert Garrison Brown, better known as Garrison, 25, Janelle Brown’s fourth child and Kody Brown’s eighth child, has died. According to several sources, the 25-year-old TV personality died by suicide on March 5 at his home. Because of the active nature of the investigation, details remain limited.

Garrison Brown | YouTube/TLC

TMZ connected with the Flagstaff Police Department, who confirmed the death. Police revealed that they arrived at Garrison’s residence to find him at the scene. They were drawn to the townhome that Garrison purchased in 2021 after a 911 call reported a self-inflicted gunshot wound victim. According to the publication, his younger brother was the person to place the call. It is unclear if his sibling was living at the property with him or if he had driven to the home for some other reason. Garrison’s relationship status is unknown. Police are investigating the incident as a suicide.

Who was Robert Garrison Brown?

Sister Wives first met Garrison Brown as a young teen. He began appearing on the reality TV series in 2010. He most recently appeared in season 18 of the series, which aired from August 2023 through November 2023. While Garrison once shied away from the spotlight, he had grown more comfortable sharing his life in recent years, specifically on social media. Most recently, he shared a photo of a cat he adopted on Instagram. The post came just five days before he died.

Garrison Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In addition to his work on Sister Wives, Garrison founded a clothing company. He enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015. The Brown family has not issued an official statement. Mykelti Padron, Garrison’s half-sister, told Patreon subscribers that she was canceling planned content to attend to a family emergency. She did not share additional details.

Garrison is one of three of Jenelle Brown’s children who were residing in Flagstaff. Gabriel Brown and Savanah Brown also live in the city, while older brothers Hunter Brown and Logan Brown live in Nevada. Maddie Brush currently lives in North Carolina. The rest of the Brown kids are spread across several states.