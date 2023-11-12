'Sister Wives' viewers want real answers from the cast instead of them trying to control the narrative during season 18's tell-all

Season 18 of Sister Wives will be best known as the season where Kody Brown really showed his horns as a villain, Robyn Brown remained victimized, Janelle Brown came into her own, Meri Brown saw the writing on the wall, and Christine Brown created a new life outside of her polygamist family unit. But even with all those changes, season 18 was an absolute snoozefest. Sister Wives fans want the season-ending tell-all to dig deeper than ever before. Here are the questions they want answers to.

‘Sister Wives’ fans want tough questions, not softball shots

In a Reddit post on a page dedicated to Sister Wives, fans revealed they were tired of the yearly tell-alls dancing around tough topics within the Brown family. They want the truth and real answers instead of softball shots.

“Number one, regarding Kody Brown’s behavior. Do you ever call any of your kids, or do you only expect them to reach out to you? The second would be for Robyn Brown: What do you do that you need a nanny for when you have two grown children in the house?” wrote one fan.

A second fan asked, “What is different about Dayton and Aurora Brown that they were not asked to move out at 18 like all your other children when they reached that age? Also, when was the last time you spoke to Leon?”

“Robyn, do you have a part-time/full-time job? How do you afford all the decorative items in your house? Second, what made you feel entitled to equal time during your courtship when Christine Brown was pregnant and needed Kody to be more present?” questioned a third Reddit user.

Finally, a fourth viewer wrote, “Interview ALL OG13 kids and see their experience with Kody as a father. Then, interview Robyn’s children and see their experience with Kody as a father. And, I would like forensic accounting of the Kody Brown family fund.”

Other fans are looking for the ‘Sister Wives’ tell-host to keep the tell-all on track

Historically, the Sister Wives tell-all episodes were a profoundly detailed look into topics only touched upon during the season. The family has been interviewed by Natalie Morales, Tamron Hall, Erica Hill, SuChin Pak, and Sukanya Krishnan.

However, for the last two seasons, fans have been discouraged by the lack of pushback from Krishnan when the Sister Wives cast appeared to revise history during their exit interviews. Kody Brown appeared to try and suppress facts that would make his inflammatory behavior during the previous season look even worse.

“Tamron Hall was excellent,” wrote a viewer in a separate Reddit thread. “I’m sure Kody didn’t want her coming back. It was disappointing to see how much he controlled the narrative in the last tell-all.”

“Whoever it is, they need to cut the crap and just ask honest, straightforward questions and call him out on his BS answers and lack of answering things,” claimed a second fan.

“I still think they should answer questions from fans like here on this sub! We have some of the most knowledgeable fans out there who would hold all their feet to the fire!! Wouldn’t that be great?!”

When will the ‘Sister Wives’ season 18 tell-all air?

Robyn and Kody Brown during a ‘Sister Wives’ confessional filmed for the TLC series | TLC

TLC has not yet announced when the Sister Wives season 18 tell-all will air. The network also has not clarified if the finale episodes will be broken into three installments like season 17.

If season 18 follows the pattern of the previous season, there will be only three more episodes before the tell-all airs. Season 17’s original episodes ended at 14, and season 18’s November 12th installment is number 12.

It has also not been confirmed if Sukanya Krishnan will return as the tell-all host. She faced backlash from Sister Wives fans for not pushing back at Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown for real answers during their exit interviews.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.