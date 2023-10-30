TLC star Kody Brown doesn't understand why he and his oldest daughter with Janelle Brown, Maddie, no longer speak.

In a surprising twist during the latest Sister Wives episode, Kody Brown revealed that he no longer speaks to daughter Maddie Brush. This admission came after Kody maintained that his breakup with Christine Brown led to the dissolution of the relationships with many of his older children. However, Maddie’s mom, Janelle Brown, revealed why Kody and his daughter don’t speak.

Kody Brown blames COVID for why he doesn’t speak to his daughter Maddie Brush

During a confessional for the season 18 episode titled “Airing the Dirty Laundry,” Sister Wives star Kody Brown discussed his relationship with daughter Maddie Brush. Maddie is the second of Kody’s six children with a second wife, Janelle Brown. Her siblings are Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

“I do not know what happened. But during the breakup with Christine, Maddie stopped reaching out to me,” Kody claims, flipping the blame toward his daughter. “Might have been COVID-19, or I have no idea what was going on, but she quit reaching out to me.”

However, Maddie’s mother, Janelle Brown, has a different opinion about why Kody and Maddie have stopped speaking. She shared her thoughts in a separate couch confessional, which aired right after Kody’s.

Janelle said, “Maddie doesn’t call him because of his behavior lately. She’s like, ‘I don’t what to do with him. I don’t know who this guy is.’”

She continued, “She has to consider her children. She has to consider the stability of what they see or perceive as a grandfather. There’s a lot of things at play here. It’s not just Maddie not calling him.”

Maddie Brush hasn’t featured Kody Brown on her Instagram page in 4 years

As a busy mom of three, Maddie Brush’s Instagram page is chock-full of photographs of her three children with her husband, Caleb Brush. The couple are parents to a son, Axel, and daughters, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Maddie posts photographs documenting the young family’s life and, most recently, celebrated the fourth anniversary of her move to North Carolina. However, she has not featured her famous father on her social media page since 2019.

Maddie has previously been featured on Sister Wives in scenes where Janelle visited her. She and Caleb were also seen when Ysabel, Christine’s daughter, moved in with them while she went to college.

However, she has not been seen in scenes with her father in quite some time. The last time Maddie filmed with Kody was right after the birth of her daughter, Evangalynn.

Kody was noticeably absent from Maddie’s life after her daughter’s surgery, where Evie had part of her leg amputated due to fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome. Janelle Brown visited her daughter and grandchildren to assist them, and Kody called the visit “traveling” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kody Brown and his daughter Maddie were once very close, claim fans

Maddie Brush and Kody Brown once had a very close relationship. She and Caleb Brush even asked Kody to officiate their wedding ceremony.

However, their closeness appears to have waned. Reddit users cited several instances where they believed the bond between father and daughter broke.

“I remember an episode where Maddie says someone asked her, ‘What’s it like having more than one mom?’ And her response was, ‘What’s it like only having one mom?’ She didn’t know any other way,” wrote one fan.

They continued, “I think marrying Caleb, who tolerated Kody initially, let her see that there was a different way. I can imagine that she then looked back and realized how poorly she, her mom, and her sisters were treated as compared to others in the family.”

“I think Maddie is very strong-willed and loyal to her siblings. I’m also sure she was extremely hurt that Kody never came to visit, even when her daughter had such a major surgery. I don’t even know where to start with his previous relationship with Caleb and how wrong that must have gone,” a second viewer wrote.

“There was a scene where she spoke on the shift in things with her dad. She was saying how she missed her solo car rides with him and her general bonding time with him,” a third fan claimed.

“I think she tried to be respectful to her father as best she could. But she probably sensed she wouldn’t see much of him anymore unless she made an effort to see him once she moved away, much like the other older children.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.