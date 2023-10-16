Kody Brown has made more than one of his children cry during Sister Wives. Ysabel Brown was reduced to tears when Kody refused to attend her spinal surgery. Last season, Gabriel Brown broke down while recalling how his father forgot his birthday. At every turn, Kody Brown appears to be proving that he doesn’t care about his kids. In the most recent Sister Wives episode, Gabriel was honest about which kids Kody Brown still cares about. The answer might surprise you.

Gabriel Brown says Kody Brown only cares about his minor children

Gabriel Brown and Kody Brown have been at odds for years. The once-close father and son are entirely estranged, and Gabriel has plenty of resentment for his father. It makes sense, though. Gabriel, now 21, explained that his own father told him which kids he cared about.

Kody and Janelle Brown with their eldest four children | TLC/YouTube

During a dinner with his siblings, mother, and Christine Brown, Gabriel revealed that his father once told him he only cares about his minor children. Garrison Brown, who is also estranged from his father, backed Gabe’s assertion. He revealed that he had gotten into school, purchased a home, and bought a new car since the last time he and his father had spoken. He said his father knows nothing of the recent developments in his life because he doesn’t care to.

Which of the Brown kids are still minors?

Gabe made it clear that Kody Brown doesn’t care about his kids once they are adults. So, just how many kids does the father of 18 actually have to care about these days? The revelation certainly is a convenient one for the former polygamist. There are only three minor children left in the Brown family, and two of them belong to Kody’s favorite and now only wife, Robyn Brown.

Truely Brown is the youngest child of Christine Brown and Kody Brown. She turned 13 in April but lives in Utah full-time. It is unclear how often Kody Brown actually sees Truely. The only other two minor children in the family are Solomon Brown and Ariella Brown, Kody, and Robyn’s two youngest children. Solomon turns 12 this year, while Ariella was born in 2016.

Is what Gabe said really true, though?

Gabriel Brown seemed fairly certain about what his father said. We believe Kody would be awful enough to make such a statement to his son. Still, we don’t think it’s actually true, at least not based on footage collected for Sister Wives.

The Brown family all together | TLC/YouTube

While Kody does seem to have an easier time interacting with his kids when they are younger, he appears to have a great deal of concern for his older children with Robyn Brown. The three kids Robyn brought into the marriage are no longer minors but are coddled by both Kody and Robyn.

It seems more likely that Kody tends to gravitate toward the children he shares with women he gets along with. In his case, Kody is only on good terms with one of his wives, so he is only on good terms with the children he shares with her.