The Brown family patriarch's behavior has left TLC viewers with a bad taste in their mouths.

More than midway through season 18 of TLC’s Sister Wives, Kody Brown appears to act “justified” in his “narcissist” behavior, claim fans. They say “it’s heartbreaking” how he treats his extended family and puts himself and Robyn Brown first.

Kody Brown behaves like a ‘narcissist’

Throughout season 18, Sister Wives fans have watched Kody Brown display the behavior of a narcissist by effectively eliminating people from his life he feels no longer serve him. These include his wives, Christine and Meri Brown, their children, and Janelle Brown’s children.

Historically, Kody has pitted his wives and children against one another. This is, in effect, to maintain control over them.

He also manipulates the time he spends with extended family members. This came to light when Christine Brown left the family, exposing the little time Kody spent with her and their shared children.

Therefore, fans claim Kody Brown displays the behavior of a narcissist. Here’s what they had to say in a Reddit thread dedicated to the series.

“Narcissist! Poor me!! He doesn’t want them but doesn’t want them to leave. But he doesn’t want to look bad leaving them,” wrote one fan.

“A perfect example showing how his emotional development is that of an angsty 15-year-old boy,” penned a second viewer.

A third Reddit user noted, “The worse part is that he doesn’t think he’s showing a s***** side..he feels absolutely justified in his behavior. And his wife [Robyn] only echoes that sentiment.”

Instead of the Brown family’s love being multiplied, its divided due to Kody Brown

In the first several seasons of TLC’s Sister Wives, Kody Brown famously said that “love should be multiplied, not divided.” He’s strayed very far from that idea in the present day.

The premise of Sister Wives was to show how a polygamist family worked in everyday life. Kody wanted his clan to be the epitome of the concept, and in the earlier seasons, it seemed to be a working model.

However, as the years passed, Kody favored one wife over the others. Robyn became the center of Kody’s universe, as did her children, whom he adopted in 2015.

But Kody maintained a facade of being happy with his four wives, except for Meri, who he said he couldn’t trust after she became entangled in an online love affair. However, simultaneously, he pulled further away from Meri toward Robyn, effectively cheating on his then-legal wife.

Kody and Robyn utilized the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic to their advantage. It gave Kody an excuse not to maintain a relationship with his three other wives and their children for fear of the virus.

However, this plan backfired as today, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown have all left Kody, and his relationships with his older children are nonexistent. While Kody claims he is happy being a monogamist, his faith reveals otherwise.

What will happen to Kody’s eternity now that he doesn’t practice polygamy?

The Brown family were members of the AUB (Apostolic United Brethren). This religious sect has strong beliefs in the practice of polygamy.

Per their religious beliefs, Kody is the priest of his family. In this role, he is responsible for their entry into what is known as a celestial kingdom through the practice of sealed marriages in their faith.

In the AUB, the only way to enter the highest level of the celestial kingdom is for a man to have multiple wives. Reportedly, a man should have at least three wives to achieve this level.

But today, Kody is down to one wife. However, he is sealed for eternity with all his former wives.

Does that mean he will remain sealed to Christine, Janelle, and Meri? Not if they don’t believe in the practices of their faith anymore.

But, if Kody and Robyn intend to reestablish themselves in the church again, Kody must take more wives to secure his and Robyn’s eternity.

It is unclear whether or not Kody will become a polygamist once again. Robyn remains steadfast in her religious beliefs and, as the head wife, could have a hand in pushing Kody to remarry.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.