The TLC star has historically revealed that his opinions, needs and desires are the most important of all within all his family.

Much ado has been made by Sister Wives viewers about Kody Brown finding his soulmate in his once-fourth, now legal wife, Robyn Brown. However, as season 18 unfolds, the TLC star appears to have shifted his allegiances. In the series, he praises Robyn for her “loyalty” to him, but Kody’s primary concern remains his own needs. Therefore, it appears that perhaps Kody’s true soulmate was never Robyn — it was himself.

Kody Brown puts his desires first

Throughout season 18, Kody Brown has historically put his desires first. His entire storyline this season centers on how he feels wronged by three of his wives and their children and how Robyn and their family treat him with the respect he believes he deserves.

Kody spends most of his confessionals speaking out against ex Christine, claiming she “trash talks” him to their children. The TLC star claims his marriage to Meri Brown no longer suits his needs and speaks against Janelle for choosing their sons over him regarding his strict COVID-19 (coronavirus) rules.

Ultimately, Kody is most interested in those family members who pay him attention. Besides Robyn, he appreciates their shared children because they see him as the head of their household, a role he enjoys playing.

These are just a few examples of how Kody has always put his desires first. However, while Robyn may not be Kody’s true soulmate, they fulfill another essential need for the other.

Kody and Robyn Brown aren’t soulmates, but co-conspirators, claim fans

While Christine and Janelle Brown claim that Kody and Robyn Brown are soulmates, viewers feel differently. In a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives, fans believe the couple are co-conspirators.

“I’m not entirely sure Kody is capable of really loving anyone. Whether he’s an actual narcissist isn’t for me to diagnose, but he certainly has narcissistic tendencies. At best, he loves the way Robyn makes him feel because she’s obedient and builds him up (manipulation on her part),” wrote one fan.

“I think both have anxious attachment styles, and Kody and Robyn’s relationship shows they are both kinds of users. They are superficial and use people for their wants and the status they think the other person can give them. As those things falter and change, so do their feelings,” a second Reddit user noted.

“I don’t believe they are soul mates either. Robyn wanted Kody because of the show. He’s a means to an end. He’s very easy to manipulate for her. Kody loves the way Robyn manipulates him because it feeds his ego,” penned a third Sister Wives viewer.

“To be soulmates, they’d actually need souls,” wrote a fourth fan.

Janelle Brown once said Kody’s soulmates were his children, but her theory fell flat

During season 1, when the Brown family was first introduced to viewers, Kody was portrayed as an active father who split his time equally between his three wives and their children. Since the family lived in one house, Kody could see all of his children most days and spend rotating nights with each wife in their shared bedrooms.

However, Kody’s dedication to his children changed once the family moved to Las Vegas. While Janelle once admitted in a confessional that Kody’s soulmates were his children, that argument faded fast.

Balancing between households for over a year before the family moved into their cul de sac was a real challenge for Kody. Ultimately, he began to spend most nights at Robyn’s house and visiting his other wives and their kids instead of spending any real time with them.

When the family moved to Flagstaff, Kody, his wives, and children lived completely separate lives. However, while Kody admitted he was a good dad, the Brown children clung to their mothers for daily support as their father was only around every fourth night. Therefore, on paper, if Kody rotated homes every four days between each wife, he spent eight nights a month with his combined 18 children.

However, Kody has admitted that he enjoys the relationships with his youngest children the most, as the older ones challenge his authority. In season 18, episode 9, Kody was fed up with his older kids and exes challenging his authority.

“All of you are just kind of jerks. I don’t want to be around you, and I’m tired of it,” Kody shared in his confessional interview. “And I don’t want to call them. I don’t want to talk to them.”

