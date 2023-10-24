Janelle Brown is still open to the idea of plural marriage. The more we think about it, she's the only Brown who seems well-suited to the lifestyle.

Janelle Brown is no longer interested in making things work with Kody Brown. As ardent Sister Wives fans, we aren’t surprised by that idea. Still, Janelle has dropped a couple of true bombshells during season 18 of the series. Janelle has made it clear that while she isn’t interested in practicing polygamy with Kody Brown, she’s not turned off to the dynamic entirely. In fact, she said she would consider joining another polygamist family if the vibes were right. While initially shocking, it makes a lot of sense. Janelle Brown is perfectly suited for polygamy, and here is why.

Janelle Brown has experienced a failure of both polygamy and monogamy

Kody Brown’s second wife isn’t the only wife who has lived both plural marriage and monogamous marriage. She is the first wife who has experienced the failure of both, though. Before spiritually uniting with Kody Brown, Janelle married Adam Barber, Meri Brown’s brother. Their marriage was short-lived but monogamous. She then spent nearly three decades in a plural marriage before ultimately calling it quits.

The fact that the mother of six has experienced both relationship dynamics makes her an expert on the topic. Janelle seems more comfortable with the notion of polygamy and appears completely turned off by the pressure that monogamy can bring along with it. She would know better than anyone else.

Kody Brown’s second wife is actually fine spending time with other women

Janelle’s logical nature and deep understanding of her religious beliefs make her a better fit for polygamy than the rest of her family. Janelle seems to be the only one of Kody Brown’s four wives who didn’t have a true problem with her husband having other partners.

Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown all had moments of clear jealousy. Meri Brown never seemed particularly happy about sharing her husband either. Meri’s issue was a control issue rather than clear-cut jealousy. Still, Janelle seems to see sharing a husband as beneficial, while Kody’s other wives saw it as a necessary evil of their familial structure.

Janelle doesn’t want to be tied down

It’s not just experience that suggests Janelle would integrate into another plural family fairly seamlessly. It seems likely that she, of all of Kody Brown’s wives, is the only one truly suited to practice the principle because she values her freedom and ability to make solo decisions more than anything.

Janelle seems comfortable enough being on her own. Now that her children are adults, having a full-time partner likely wouldn’t fit her needs. Someone like Janelle, who is extremely independent, would likely find monogamy stifling.

If Janelle were to join another plural family, we would be totally interested in seeing the process play out, perhaps on a new reality TV show. Right now, no Sister Wives spinoffs are in the works, but Janelle courting a plural family feels like the makings of a perfect spinoff.