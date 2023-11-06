The TLC star was caught in the hot seat during a live podcast when a viewer called him out on his inconsistencies.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown spoke out on a religious podcast against mothers who keep children from their fathers, alluding to his estranged relationship with Christine Brown and their kids. However, when called out by a fan who suggested Robyn Brown did the same thing, the TLC star shut the caller down.

Kody Brown shared his views regarding plural marriage on an unscripted podcast

Kody Brown of TLC’s Sister Wives defended his wife, Robyn Brown, during an appearance on Mormonism Live podcast. A caller asked Kody for his opinion regarding how Robyn reportedly does not allow the children she shares with ex-husband David Jessop to see their father.

The caller pointed out that Kody has said that a woman who keeps children from their father is disloyal. He said that about Christine Brown, who moved to Utah with her and Kody’s preteen daughter Truely in 2021.

Kody claimed, “Robyn never did that. He [David Jessop] had access to them all the time.”

Following, the caller asked Kody if Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora knew that Robyn’s ex-husband, their biological father, was battling cancer. Kody quickly stated the kids “have chosen” not to have a relationship with Jessop.

He stated, “This is about somebody else and somebody else’s life. I’m not interested in answering that question.”

Kody Brown also mocked Robyn Brown’s mother on the podcast

In the same interview, listeners caught Kody Brown mocking Robyn’s mom after a caller phoned in about how the relationships between a polygamist husband and his wives extend into the next life. Kody responded by saying it was a way of controlling people.

Kody Brown elaborated on being united forever by using Robyn’s mom as an example. He said, “I argue the point with [her] all the time.”

He claimed, “She wants that marriage…she wants that old fat man in the next life, and I feel bad for him. Because I’d be running from her.”

After realizing how his commentary made him sound, Kody asks the podcast hosts to remove that portion of the interview. They responded by reminding him that the interview was live.

Kody’s statement about eternal marriage completely contradicts the belief system the Brown family adhered to at the beginning of Sister Wives run on TLC. As part of the AUB, plural marriages are reportedly for eternity.

Reportedly, the more wives a man has, the greater his kingdom in heaven. Therefore, the bonds between a husband and his wives extend into the afterlife.

Fans call Kody Brown’s podcast appearance the kind of ‘content we need to see on ‘Sister Wives”

‘Sister Wives’ key art for season 18 of the TLC series | TLC

On a board dedicated to the show on Reddit, fans applauded the podcast for shining a real light on who Kody Brown is out of the Sister Wives spotlight. Many feel that Kody uses the show to paint a picture of himself where he and his soulmate, Robyn Brown, are victimized by Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown.

“Interesting. This is the kind of content that should be on SW. We don’t know enough about Robyn’s family,” wrote one Redditor.

“And we never will because it would make Robyn look bad,” responded a second fan.

A third Sister Wives viewer exclaimed, “I can’t believe the narcissist participated in something that he can’t control the narrative with.”

Finally, a fourth said, “I thought it was hilarious! I laughed during the whole interview. Kody showed how stupid and unhinged he is.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.