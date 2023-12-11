Meri Brown has a brand new take on her plural marraige now that she's away from it. She considers herself a single woman who no longer has sister wives.

Meri Brown had been out of her plural marriage for many months when she sat down to film the Sister Wives season 18 tell-all episode. She had time to mull over her situation before chatting about her life. She had time to think about what she wanted viewers to know. Meri decided that she needed the world to understand that she no longer has sister wives and is proudly calling herself single. Frankly, it’s refreshing to see her new outlook after watching her follow Kody and Robyn Brown around for several years.

Meri Brown wants the world to know she doesn’t have sister wives

In a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all episode, Meri Brown clearly has an agenda. The small business owner wanted to clarify that she is no longer connected to the Brown family and no longer has sister wives.

In the sneak peek posted to YouTube, Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan that she didn’t feel like her former sister wives had her back. She circled back to point out that she didn’t have sister wives any longer.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have maintained that they still consider each other sister-wives despite no longer being married to Kody Brown. Meri has an opinion on that. She noted that you are only sister wives when you are married to the same man. She is a single woman.

Does Meri Brown maintain friendships with any of her former family members?

Meri Brown might want the world to know that she no longer has sister wives. Does that mean she is done trying to maintain a friendship with them? Meri appears interested in trying to figure out a way to develop a relationship with Robyn Brown. Still, she admitted in the sneak peek that she isn’t quite there yet. After all, she pointed out, things are complicated because of Robyn’s romantic connection to her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Meri does not appear to be interested in being friends with Janelle Brown or Christine Brown, who have clung to each other since leaving their plural marriage. There doesn’t appear to be any love lost on the other side, either. Christine has been outspoken about her feelings for Meri Brown. She has noted that she has no desire to befriend her now that they are no longer married to the same man. Christine, some fans have pointed out, appears incredibly resentful of Meri.

Janelle has been more measured in her thoughts. She has stated that while she has no ill will toward anyone. Despite that, she’s not looking to make friends. Janelle said she doesn’t believe she has anything in common with Meri or Robyn. Meri and Janelle’s bad blood stretches back decades, likely starting with her divorce from Meri’s brother, Adam Barber.

Despite losing her plural family last year, Meri Brown doesn’t appear saddened by her lack of sister wives. She seems lighter and happier than she has in years. That might have something to do with her move to Utah. Meri revealed that she’s feeling much less lonely these days, largely thanks to her support system in her home state.