Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron took to her official Patreon account to weigh in on the third episode of season 18’s One-on-One episodes. She discussed her father, Kody Brown, and his wife Robyn’s relationship there. In revealing remarks, Mykelti noted that the couple “both need help.” She added, “It’s sad.”

Mykelti Padron is the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown. She had been married to Tony Padron since 2016.

Mykelti and Tony discussed the third installment of the Sister Wives tell-all on their Patreon. She revealed that Kody and Robyn’s relationship may be experiencing a rocky patch.

During a live Q&A on Monday, December 11, she told her followers that she believes there is trouble in paradise between Robyn and Kody. A follower commented that Robyn appeared “very depressed” on the show; Mykelti confirmed that idea.

“I thoroughly agree,” Mykelti said. “I really think she’s struggling.”

A separate fan wondered if Kody was experiencing feelings of sadness, too. “Oh, 100 percent!” Mykelti said.

“I think that my dad has been experiencing this since, honestly, COVID. And adding to that is the loss of relationships with his kids, the loss of his wives, and all of it kind of builds up and builds up and builds up. And my dad, he got angry, he got self-sabotaging, and he got dark.”

“They both need help,” Mykelti said. “I definitely think it could be better,” Mykelti said. “It’s just sad. Robyn does look depressed. She’s looked depressed for a couple— for a while now.”

Kody Brown’s marriages to Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown imploded within two years. Mykelti Padron believes these significant personal changes shifted her father’s mental state.

She said on her Patreon, “I think my dad losing his faith, losing his family, losing his home, losing everything he knows has added to [his sad feelings]. So it’s honestly been a long time coming.”

Mykelti believes Robyn is still mourning the loss of the large family she joined in 2011. She claims that Robyn’s endgame was not to get Kody to herself and that she’s not happy about it.

“I also think Robyn feels a lot; she has a lot of powerful emotions, and she tends to wear her heart on her sleeve and show those emotions very often,” Mykelti admitted. “So I think that’s one of those things that is not necessarily all dramatic; it’s just that she doesn’t hide her emotions.”

These emotions were displayed during part three of the Sister Wives tell-all. Robyn and Kody Brown revealed they were struggling in their union during separate conversations with show host Sukanya Krishnan.

After three weeks where the Brown family dissected one of their most dramatic seasons, the last installment of their four-part tell-all airs Sunday, December 17. The family will reveal where they stood as of July 2023, when this finale was filmed.

Fans will be introduced to David Wooley, Christine’s then-fiance, now husband. “She was a s***** sister wife,” he said, also claiming Christine “never tried” and “was never there.”

He reflected on her newfound interest in having just one partner. “She’ll probably, and I hope, be a very good wife for David.”

“Christine has to destroy my character,” Kody continued. “Or David doesn’t feel he can marry her because she left a good man.”

Other teases for the finale episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One include Robyn crying, “I don’t know how to let this go. And this isn’t me just being dramatic. Thank you, Christine.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.