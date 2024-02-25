Meri Brown and her boyfriend, Amos have broken up. Meri announced the end of the romance on Instagram after weeks of speculation.

Meri Brown’s budding romance is officially over. The Sister Wives star revealed on Instagram that she and her beau, Amos, decided to go their separate ways after several discussions. In her big reveal, the small business owner placed some of the blame squarely on fans and followers who dug into Amos’ private life.

A second ‘Sister Wives’ star found love

Meri Brown spent decades in a loveless marriage to Kody Brown. In January 2024, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share some happy news. She announced that she had been seeing a good-looking man and was ready to share him with the world.

Why Meri opted to reveal her romance to the masses remains unclear. While Meri claimed back in January that she was ready to share some big news, some fans strongly believe she feared the relationship would be outed after being spotted with Amos on a date. They theorize that she announced the relationship to get ahead of a leak.

Meri did hold back plenty of information in the announcement. She did not share her then-boyfriend’s full name and did not tag his social media accounts. She didn’t reveal where she met him or what he did for a living. Some followers believe she thought withholding identifying info about her mystery man would prevent a deep dive into his life. She was wrong.

Within days of Amos appearing on Meri’s Instagram, followers and the media had dug up plenty of info on Meri’s love interest. What they uncovered was deemed “red flags.” According to the U.S. Sun, Amos had multiple marriages, had filed for bankruptcy, and was still battling with his ex-wife over child support. Additionally, the publication spoke to another former love, who claimed Amos was “obsessed” with reality TV stars.

Meri Brown reveals fan scrutiny eventually led to her breakup

Just a month after launching the romance, the TV personality revealed that her fans and followers were part of the reason the pair broke up. In an Instagram Live event this week, Meri Brown said that she was going through a breakup. Meri claimed that after a series of discussions, she and Amos had decided to part ways.

While Meri tried to keep the conversation limited, she did admit that some of her followers had gone “crazy” and dug into Amos’ life, making assumptions and inferences about who he was as a person. That scrutiny apparently didn’t sit well with her short-term love interest.

While Meri admitted she was sad about the end of the relationship, there doesn’t seem to be hard feelings between the former pair. Meri revealed that while she thinks Amos is a great person, they both decided they were not right for each other long-term. Whether that would have happened without all of the scrutiny is anyone’s guess.