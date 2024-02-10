Meri Brown wasn’t a Sister Wives fan favorite, and she certainly wasn’t a favorite within the plural family she helped build. Still, something changed during season 18 of the series. Meri found her voice, and her popularity is on the rise. While some viewers suddenly have a new appreciation for Meri, no one expected former family members Kody Brown and Christine Brown to soften to their former family member. That’s exactly what seems to be happening, but is there a reason to remain suspicious?

Christine and Kody Brown have both changed their thoughts on Meri Brown

Meri Brown has spent years being ostracized by her polygamist family. While fans have been less hostile toward Meri than Robyn Brown, many still blamed the small business owner for all that went wrong within the family. Kody took out his frustration on Meri, too. Christine Brown was also mostly negative about her former sister wife after she left the family. Things are changing now.

In December 2023, Kody Brown sat down with People and insisted that he’ll always maintain a friendship with Meri Brown. His thoughts are much different than the thoughts he shared during Sister Wives. Several times, he expressed frustration with Meri’s desire to even speak to him and insisted he didn’t care what she did. The change in direction felt jarring for Sister Wives, who have listened to the father of 18 badmouth his first wife for years. Kody’s sudden change of heart feels calculated.

Christine Brown was just as negative about Meri Brown as she was about her ex-husband, Kody Brown. Christine spent much of season 17 of Sister Wives discussing the end of her marriage. Still, she saved some time to take pokes at Meri Brown, too. Despite their long history, she insisted she had no need to keep Meri in her life. She’s mostly stuck to that, opting not to invite her to her October 2023 nuptials. Despite keeping her distance, Christine continues to comment on Meri. Recently, her thoughts have turned a bit more kind.

Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In January, Christine commented on Meri Brown’s new relationship. She insisted she was “thrilled” for Meri and was happy she had found love with her new beau. Christine didn’t comment on whether she had connected with Meri in any substantial capacity. Still, her warm wishes are substantially different from how she dealt with Meri during season 18 of the series.

Neither Janelle Brown nor Robyn Brown have made significant statements about Meri recently. Robyn rarely speaks to the media outside of Sister Wives.

Could a recent Instagram post explain why the Brown family has softened to Meri Brown recently?

Some Sister Wives fans believe a recent Instagram post points to why some members of the Brown family have softened their stance on Meri Brown. Recently, Meri took to Instagram to reveal she was stuck in Flagstaff, Arizona. As a winter storm walloped the region, Meri stayed indoors, avoiding treacherous road conditions. While stuck inside, she shared photos of herself with her dog, Zona. Meri also revealed what she’s been doing while sidelined. She listed several indoor activities, but the fact that she’s “writing” and “researching” has piqued fan interest.

For months, fans have theorized that Meri is penning a tell-all memoir that will be rather unkind to her former polygamist family. Some fans think that Kody Brown’s sudden interest in entertaining a friendship with Meri could be related to the rumored project. She has not officially announced a book, but she’s hinted at it more than once in the last 12 months.

Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

While a potential tell-all could have scared Kody into a more amicable approach to Meri, there might be a completely benign explanation instead. The Brown family may have softened their stance on Meri Brown because they’ve put time and space between them. Christine left Arizona in 2021. Meri moved away from Kody and his only wife, Robyn Brown, last year.

For now, we’ll need to wait and see if Meri does pen a tell-all book and whether it will be a scathing review of the man she was once married to and her former sister wives. TLC has not yet announced Season 19 of Sister Wives. Christine Brown recently revealed filming had taken place, though. Meri’s appearance in Flagstaff might have something to do with filming, too.