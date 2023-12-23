The sex and intimacy in Kody Brown's plural marriages was a serious problem for two of his four wives. Christine Brown just revealed how big of a problem it was.

The sex lives of the Brown family were never supposed to be on full display. While Sister Wives documented the lives of the plural family, bedroom activities, or the lack thereof, were considered verboten. Things changed in season 16 when Christine Brown revealed she was leaving Kody Brown, and a lack of physical intimacy was one of the reasons why. Several other Browns have made sexual admissions since. Now, Christine is getting as honest as possible. The mother of six recently revealed just how often things turned spicy between herself and Kody Brown before their split.

Christine Brown reveals how often she and Kody Brown had sex before their breakup

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage fell apart for a lot of reasons, but Christine booted Kody from her bedroom in season 16 of Sister Wives when he made it clear that sex was no longer on the table. Based on what Christine said, fans of the series assumed the couple hadn’t been having sex at all for years. Apparently, that wasn’t the actual situation. In an interview for Juicy Scoop, a podcast focused on pop culture, Christine revealed that she and Kody had a dwindling sex life in the years before their split. Still, they were getting physical occasionally. She revealed that she might have had sex with her polygamist husband five times in the year leading up to the end of their marriage.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

While Christine admitted during the run of Sister Wives that the lack of intimacy in her relationship ultimately led her to end her union with Kody Brown, she has since backtracked a bit. She now notes that it was only one of several major problems in their marriage. Regardless of whether the lack of sex was the breaking point or just one of several issues that contributed to the couple’s demise, it all seems to have worked out. Christine Brown is happily remarried and, presumably, is enjoying the intimacy she has been seeking for years.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle and Meri Brown both sort of discussed their sex lives

Janelle Brown and Meri Brown haven’t been nearly as bold as Christine when it comes to talking about their sexual relationship with Kody Brown. They have made some comments, though, that reveal where they stood with the former polygamist before their divorces. Janelle Brown, who became Kody’s second wife in 1993, admitted that sexually, there wasn’t an issue in her marriage. She seemed to hint at a satisfying and active sex life with her spiritual husband before their split. Janelle’s sex comments came during the Sister Wives tell-all and shocked viewers.

Meri and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

However, things between Meri Brown and Kody Brown were far icier for far longer. Meri Brown got downright irritated with Kody in season 18 of Sister Wives when he feigned interest in her living accommodations as she moved her business to Parowan, Utah. In a confessional, Meri sarcastically pointed out that Kody hadn’t cared where she slept for the last seven years. In a previous tell-all, Meri suggested the intimacy had left her marriage right around the time Robyn Brown entered the picture.

Kody has purposefully skated over intimacy and sex questions in recent years. He has, however, made a few crude comments about the sex lives of his adult children. He and Robyn have never spoken openly about how heated things get in their bedroom. Still, Sister Wives viewers had largely assumed Kody was only intimate with Robyn for years before his other three wives left him. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though.