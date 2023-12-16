A lack of physical intimacy was a problem between Kody Brown and some of his wives, but it wasn't an issue for Janelle Brown, who insisted her sex life was just fine before she and Kody went their separate ways last year.

Over 18 seasons, fans have watched the often-troubled interpersonal relationships of the Brown family play out on Sister Wives. After more than a decade of footage, it was easy to assume viewers knew the family and understood their dynamics. For the last three seasons, viewers thought Kody Brown had an intimate relationship with just Robyn Brown and his other wives were in loveless marriages. While Kody insists he doesn’t “love” anyone but Robyn Brown, it turns out sex wasn’t an issue for Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown. Both Kody and Janelle have implied that they had an active sex life, and now Janelle is letting the world know that while she and Kody had plenty of issues, a dead bedroom was not one of them.

Janelle Brown dishes on her sex life with Kody Brown

Janelle Brown insists that she doesn’t kiss and tell, but she isn’t above insinuating about her sex life. During the second tell-all episode, Janelle emphasized that she isn’t one to talk about sex, but she did state that she had absolutely no complaints in that department. Janelle also agreed that making up after a fight isn’t terrible.

This isn’t the first Sister Wives fans have heard of Janelle and Kody Brown’s sex life. Throughout the last few seasons, the couple have dropped hints that sex was not a problem in their relationship. Recently, Kody posited that Janelle Brown was not in love with him when they said “I do” in 1993. He claims, instead, that she was sexually attracted to him. Janelle admitted to being taken by Kody’s appearance in the family’s book Becoming Sister Wives.

In a previous tell-all, Janelle was asked about her sex life. At the time, she remained married to Kody and stated that everything in that department was “fine.” Kody seemed to confirm what Janelle said, claiming his second wife made him feel like a “physical boy toy.” He went on to insist she was attracted to his pecs and his abs and nothing more.

Why are ‘Sister Wives’ fans so surprised?

Sister Wives fans were shocked by Janelle’s admission and Kody’s suggestion that he was viewed as a “piece of meat” but his second wife. Fans of the series didn’t expect details like that about their sex life. There are a few reasons why Sister Wives viewers largely assumed the couple were hands-off in the bedroom.

From early on in the series, Janelle and Kody insisted that their relationship was “cerebral” and that they could talk business and pal around. Fans assumed that meant they were more friends than lovers simply from those statements.

Kody’s treatment of his other wives also hinted at a lack of intimacy in Kody’s marriages. Christine Brown made several vocal objections to a lack of intimacy in her marriage. Meri Brown was embarrassed to reveal she hadn’t been intimate with her spiritual husband in many years, as well. Meri and Christine’s words led fans to believe Janelle had issues in the intimacy department, too. While that was untrue, it wasn’t enough to save Janelle and Kody’s marriage. Now, fans want to know if Janelle’s sexy revelation bothered Robyn Brown, who has been Kody’s only wife for a while. Only time will tell.