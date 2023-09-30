In the world of Hallmark Channel, no holiday is bigger than Christmas. Every year, the feel-good network airs dozens of movies focused on the December 25 holiday. Other celebrations don’t get nearly as much attention, especially Halloween. But that’s changing this year with a new movie starring Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalzo that mixes spooky vibes with sweet romance.

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally star in ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’

Madeleine Arthur in ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

In 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, Gonzalo plays a real estate agent named Anna who discovers Ruby, a spirit played by Madeleine Arthur, living in the home she’s trying to sell.

“This is my house, toots,” the ghost of the 1920s flapper girl declares in a preview (via YouTube). Later, she comes to believe she can’t move on until Anna gets back together with her ex-fiancé, Elliot (McNally). Anna dumped Elliot when their renovation business failed, but she tries to repair their relationship by asking him to help her restore the old home.

In a sneak peek (via YouTube), Anna encounters the ghost while visiting the home, but realizes that her ex can’t see the spirit. However, he can sense that something is up.

“Do you ever feel like this house has a strange energy?” he asks.

“Like it’s haunted?” Anna replies.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost airs Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Gonzalo and McNally are a couple in real life

Not only does 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost promise to deliver plenty of Halloween-appropriate vibes, but viewers should expect to see some solid chemistry between the two leads, who are a couple in real life.

McNally, who plays Lucas Bouchard in the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, and Gonzalo, who has starred in Hallmark movies such as Cut, Color, Murder, have kept their relationship mostly under the radar. But in 2022, the pair – who played love interests in 2018’s The Sweetest Heart – revealed that they’d welcomed a baby together.

“Our hearts are full… Welcome baby M,” Gonzalo shared on Instagram in June 2022. She tagged McNally in the post.

Other Hallmark Halloween movies

With 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, Hallmark is adding to its short but sweet list of Halloween-season movies. While the network regularly airs fall-themed movies in September and October, flicks with ghosts and other spooky elements are relatively rare.

Other Hallmark Halloween movies include 2014’s Midnight Masquerade, a Cinderella-esque story that stars Autumn Reeser as a young woman preparing for a Halloween costume ball, and October Kiss, about a romance between a nanny and work-obsessed executive that’s set in the weeks leading up to October 31. There’s also Oliver’s Ghost, which is about a young boy who becomes friends with Clive, the spirit who haunts his family’s new homes.

Hallmark fans who love Halloween can also turn to the Good Witch movies, particularly Good Witch: Halloween. They’re about a woman named Cassie (Catherine Bell) with mysterious powers who lives in the small town of Middleton. There’s also the seven-season TV series Good Witch, which is streaming on Netflix.

