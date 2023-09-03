'When Calls the Heart' actor Kayla Wallace recently shared some details about her upcoming wedding to co-star Kevin McGarry. The two got engaged last November.

A wedding is in the works for one real-life Hallmark Channel couple. Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, who are co-stars on the network’s popular series When Calls the Heart, are in the midst of planning their big day after getting engaged late last year. While the happy pair are still ironing out some key details – including the date – the bride-to-be has managed to check one important item off her to-do list.

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry got engaged in 2022

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry in ‘Feeling Butterflies’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy Albert Camicioli/Johnson Production Group

McGarry popped the question to his girlfriend in November 2022 with an ultra-romantic proposal in New York’s Times Square. A month later, Wallace shared the joyous news with her Instagram followers when she posted a video showing off her sparkly engagement ring. “Forever,” she captioned the post.

Two of the couple’s good friends (and fellow When Calls the Heart cast members) Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum were on hand to witness the special moment.

“Wishing our friends @imkaylawallace & @kevin_mcgarry_w a massive CONGRATULATIONS on their engagement!!! So happy for you both and thrilled we were all able to celebrate together in the big apple!” Krakow captioned an Instagram post of the smiling foursome.

“We will forever cherish your company and your photography skills during this special time,” Wallace, who plays Fiona Miller on WCTH, replied.

“Having you both there made it so special!” McGarry, who portrays Mountie Nathan Grant, added.

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ star says she’s ‘so happy’

Wallace has been engaged to her My Grown-Up Christmas List co-star for a little less than a year. But she’s still basking in the glow of being a fiancée.

“It is somehow more magical than before,” she recently told ET’s Deirdre Behar of what it’s like to be engaged (via YouTube). Since McGarry’s “magical” proposal, things have only gotten better for the pair, she said, “which is kind of crazy to think.”

“We’re just so happy and we’re just enjoying this time together,” Wallace shared. She added that she feels “like I have a coat hanger in my cheeks” from smiling so much.

Wallace has already picked out her wedding dress

As for wedding planning, Wallace said things are in the works.

“I definitely have a vision,” she said. “The planning is happening.”

The Feeling Butterflies actor has already made one crucial decision about her big day, she revealed.

“I bought a dress so there’s that … it’s an important part and I’ve got that down,” the actor shared.

Wallace has figured out what she’ll wear when she says “I do.” But she still doesn’t know when she’ll walk down the aisle. She and McGarry are “waiting to find a date that works with our schedules.” That will hopefully be some time “in the near future.”

“We’re very excited,” she said.

New episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 10 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

