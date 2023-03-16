‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Gives Clue Engagement to Caryn Chandler Is Coming

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continued to show the division between Amy and Matt Roloff. Matt and Amy were married for 30 years before their divorce, and Matt began dating Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler shortly after. Now, he and Caryn have been together for years. Here’s what Matt said about Caryn for her birthday in a recent Instagram post and why it could give a clue about their future.

Matt Roloff wished Caryn Chandler a happy birthday in a new Instagram post

Little People, Big World stars Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff have been together for years. Caryn worked on Roloff Farms long before she and Matt dated. And Amy Roloff fueled cheating rumors when she wrote in her memoir about Matt exchanging inappropriate texts and photos with a mystery woman. While some fans expected Matt and Caryn wouldn’t make a good couple, they’ve proved them wrong.

Matt posted two sweet Instagram photos of Caryn on March 15, 2023, to celebrate her birthday. The first photo shows Caryn smiling, and the second shows Matt and Caryn filming for Little People, Big World. “Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful soul I’ve ever met!” Matt captioned the post. “Happy birthday @carynchandler1 … and many, many more.”

Fans love the birthday post. “You seem so much happier with Caryn, Matt,” a fan commented. “Plus, she supports all your projects and genuinely likes being around you.”

Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler getting engaged? He likely left a clue

Matt Roloff’s post dedicated to Caryn Chandler’s birthday makes Little People, Big World fans wonder what’s next for the couple. And Matt could be giving a clue regarding his intentions in the post’s caption. Matt wrote, “and many, many more,” possibly indicating that he’s looking to lock down the relationship with an engagement soon.

Matt and Caryn discussed engagement in the past. And Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, told Entertainment Tonight that Matt is “definitely” getting married in the future. “I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris said. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Matt’s also been working hard building a new house on Roloff Farms. Caryn said she refused to live in Amy Roloff’s farmhouse, so Matt’s likely building the home for her. Once the couple gets their living situation settled, Matt will likely pop the question.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled?

What’s coming next for Little People, Big World? TLC hasn’t officially renewed the show, but fans remain hopeful that they’ll get another season after Amy Roloff said she’s filming.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy told her fans on Instagram Live in February 2023. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

Insiders suggested Caryn Chandler doesn’t want to film anymore. But if TLC continues the series, she and Matt Roloff will likely still star in the show. We’ll have to wait and see what the couple decides.

