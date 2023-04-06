‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Responds to People Who Want to See Photos of His Son: ‘Seek Help’

Jacob Roloff didn’t have a positive experience during his time on TLC’s Little People, Big World. The one-time reality TV star has spoken out about being sexually abused by a producer on the show when he was a child. So, it’s hardly surprising that he now wants to keep his own child safe and out of the public eye. He and his wife have decided to not share photos of their young son on social media. But some of his followers continue to clamor to see images of the child, who was born in December 2021.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ alum won’t share his son’s face on social media

Amy Roloff and Jacob Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Even before Jacob and his wife Isabel Rock’s son was born, he made it clear that he didn’t plan to share his child’s face on social media.

“​​None of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son,” he commented on Instagram in September 2021, according to In Touch Weekly. “[It] is, specifically, not personal.”

Since then, Jacob and Isabel have held firm on their promise not to showcase their child on social media. While they occasionally share photos of their son from behind, they do not post his face. That’s in stark contrast to some of his family members. Jacob’s sisters-in-law Audrey Roloff (who is married to his brother Jeremy) and Tori Roloff (who is married to his brother Zach) both frequently share updates about their growing families on social media.

Jacob Roloff has harsh words for people who demand to see pictures of his child

On March 21, Jacob took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of his little boy. The photo was taken from above, with a cap obscuring his face. One follower wanted the proud dad to show a clearer photo of his son.

“Can we see his face?” the person asked.

Jacob didn’t mince words with his reply.

“Why would you need to? Very weird you should seek help and Log Off,” he wrote.

Jacob isn’t the only former TLC star keeping his kids off of social media

Jacob isn’t alone among former TLC stars in his desire to maintain his child’s privacy. Jinger Duggar appeared on the network’s shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On with her parents and many siblings. Today, she’s a mom of two, and she also doesn’t show her kids’ faces on social media.

As someone who grew up in the public eye when her mom and dad invited TV cameras into their home, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo decided they wanted privacy for their daughters.

“We talked about it for a while even before we had kids and whether or not we wanted them in the public eye,” she recently told Us Weekly. “And we decided just to keep them out of the public eye and let them choose what they want to do,”

“So that’s just been our decision,” she added. “We will sometimes post pictures of the back of their heads or little videos and you can hear their little voices or whatever. But not showing their faces has been something that we’re planning on sticking to.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

