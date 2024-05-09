The MTV series' constant conflict is exhausting for long-time viewers who are looking for a little bit of fun.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast has become a group of the most dramatic, dynamic, and beloved reality television show characters in MTV’s history. However, while some have settled into quieter lives on and off-camera, others appear to live for on-camera drama. Since returning to JSFV, Angelina Pivarnick has been a lightning rod for conflict, but is she as bad as she’s portrayed?

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ pushes the narrative Angelina Pivarnick can’t be trusted

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation continues its seventh season, the series has taken one of its most painful twists. It has pushed forward a damaging narrative that Angelina Pivarnick cannot be trusted.

Beginning in season 1 of the original MTV series and through to today, Angelina has yet to have the chance to show fans who she is. Hear me out.

Angelina was eliminated from the series for not wanting to work at the Shore Store, a requirement for living with the cast in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. A season 2 return further stirred the pot between Angelina and castmates Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Sammi Giancola.

Therefore, a second dramatic exit in Miami ensued, and Angelina was basically erased from Jersey Shore history. While the cast went on to form tight bonds and become international superstars, Angelina watched their success from afar while living a life out of the spotlight.

From the moment she returned to the rebooted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina was painted as the outsider who returned to settle old scores. Therefore, who is it that really can’t be trusted? Is it Angelina, her castmates, or the producers who don’t allow her to grow on the series, knowing the drama she creates drives ratings?

In season 7, Angelina Pivarnick’s conflict with Sammi Giancola damages both women

The Season 7 cast of MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | MTV

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers witnessed, Angelina Pivarnick was reportedly the one to orchestrate Sammi Giancola’s long-awaited return to the series after an 11-year absence. However, the happy event began to take a tense turn after her arrival.

Whether or not Angelina wanted to be heralded as a hero for pulling off the impossible, the cast shut her out. Perhaps production wanted to paint a specific narrative. Thus, she began to feel once again like an outsider, leaving the door open for more conflict.

Historically, Sammi was never painted in the series as a shrinking violet. She’s had her share of fights throughout the original MTV series.

So today, fans witness yet another battle of wills between Angelina and Sammi. This paints both women in a damaging light. Instead of supporting one another, they are seen as vindictive and catty.

However, these feuds are making the series uncomfortable to watch. According to Angelina, who spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet exclusively in April 2024, she, too, is over the drama.

“[Conflict] is part of putting yourself out there, which is unfortunate. I get the brunt,” she explained.

“You know, sometimes I have to say sorry when I don’t really think I should. Just move on—that’s being an adult. But that is getting tiring.”

What do fans have to say about how Angelina is portrayed in the series?

When it comes to Angelina Pivarnick, there are two drastically differing opinions. There is no middle ground; she’s either loved or disliked.

Therefore, after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teased even more conflict between Angelina and Sammi Giancola in a new trailer, fans spoke out. They were quite vocal in their assessment of the situation in the comments section of an Instagram clip.

“It’s crazy how many people are defending Angelina when the cold, hard fact is Angelina started this whole thing simply because Sammi was getting more attention than her. If you watched every episode, Sam has been nothing but nice to this girl and forgiving,” wrote one Instagram follower.

“I don’t really need to see so much drama to enjoy this show. I would be happy seeing everyone get along, have a good time, and laugh together,” a second JSFV viewer said.

A third fan claimed, “This show would be nothing without Angelina. Everyone step aside and get off her back.”

“We would be fine just watching them have fun on vacation, but what have they done in Arizona besides fight? We’re in our 30s now; no one wants to watch nonstop drama,” noted a fourth viewer.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.