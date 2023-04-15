‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Shades Matt Roloff’s Arizona House

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused heavily on Matt Roloff’s future plans for Roloff Farms. Matt lives on the farm in 2023 while Amy Roloff moved off of the property after their divorce. Recently, Amy’s mentioned more about moving into a bigger home for her and Chris Marek. And she just threw shade at living in Arizona — a state where Matt owns property.

Does Matt Roloff have a home in Arizona in 2023?

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler spend a lot of time in Arizona, and it’s because they have a home there. Matt reportedly bought the home from Caryn’s parents in 2018. It cost him around $375,000. The home boasts two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. As of 2023, Matt and Caryn still own the property and frequently fly from Oregon to Arizona to spend time in the warmer state.

Matt and Caryn spent time in Arizona at the beginning of April 2023. “Taking a short (four-day) break from the projects back in Oregon to grab a few days of sunshine down in Arizona,” Matt captioned his post showing him in an airplane.

While Matt and Caryn love the warmer weather in Arizona, they still have Roloff Farms to care for. Matt bought Amy’s half of the farm post-divorce, and he officially owns the entire property. He’s now renting Roloff Farms for short-term stays.

Amy Roloff might’ve thrown shade at Matt Roloff’s home in Arizona

Amy Roloff no longer lives on Roloff Farms property, but she lives close by in Oregon. While on Instagram Live, she discussed the rumor that she was moving to Florida. She verified that she has no plans to move to Florida — and she also threw some shade at Arizona.

“No, I am not moving to Florida,” Amy said. “But, I would probably pick Florida over Arizona because Florida is green — it’s got water. Yes, it does have some bugs. The humidity I’m sure I would not mind because I had it in Michigan.”

While Amy doesn’t want to live anywhere near Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s second home, reports suggest Caryn wants to move to Arizona full-time. An insider shared with The Sun that Caryn hopes to leave Oregon behind.

“Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January,” the source shared. “She’s been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent.”

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 will likely focus on Matt Roloff’s new house on Roloff Farms

TLC has yet to confirm Little People, Big World Season 25, but Amy Roloff told her followers on Instagram Live that she’s currently filming. She also said she believes the series will return for at least one more season.

“Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

Fans can anticipate the new season focusing on Matt Roloff’s projects on Roloff Farms. Matt is building a new home for Caryn Chandler to live in — and the house is huge. “Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house,” Matt captioned a post on Instagram from March 2023 about the home. “@jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. the home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

