Things are still tense between Zach Roloff and his dad Matt Roloff following the drama over the sale of Roloff Farms.

The drama is heating up in the Roloff family. In a just-released trailer for Little People, Big World Season 25, Zach Roloff doesn’t mince words when it comes to his feelings about his estranged dad, Matt Roloff.

Zack Roloff isn’t interested in mending the Roloff family rift

Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, have been on the outs with his dad ever since they couldn’t come to an agreement that would allow Zach to buy the Roloff Farms property. The wounds from that 2022 argument have yet to heal, as Zach made clear in the teaser TLC shared on Instagram on Feb. 7.

“The family wasn’t put first on multiple occasions,” a visibly frustrated Zach says in the clip. “That ship all sailed.”

Since Zach and Tori’s failed attempt to buy Roloff farms, the couple has been keeping their distance from Matt.

“We don’t see Zach and Tori that often,” Matt admits. “I think they must have made some kind of pact that they don’t want to come to the farm.”

The rift is painful for Matt, who wants to spend more time with his son and daughter-in-law’s three kids.

“My job as a grandpa is to love my grandkids. And that’s the sad part. You never get all that time back,” he says.

Matt’s ex-wife Amy hopes that there’s a way to mend the broken family dynamics.

“You have a choice. How long do you leave it broken,” she says. “Is there a way to help heal it?”

But Zach seems to be holding firm. When a producer asks him what he things about his dad’s engagement to Caryn Chandler, he shuts down.

“I didn’t reply,” he says in an interview. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Exes Amy and Matt Roloff spar as they attempt to plan a fundraiser in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25

Zach isn’t the only member of the extended Roloff family with whom Matt is at odds in the trailer. He and Amy are attempting to plan a fundraiser at Roloff Farms. But it doesn’t take long for the former spouses to start butting heads.

“He’s gonna want to be in charge,” Amy’s friend warns her.

“I am running the show,” Amy replies.

Later, Matt complains that Amy is difficult to work with.

“Amy can cross that line from micromanager to dictator quicker than me,” he says in an interview.

“Amy’s not been known for being apologetic,” he adds in a joint interview with his ex-wife.

But according to Amy, Matt’s the real problem

“You’re the one who doesn’t take ownership or apologize,” she says. “He doesn’t apologize,” she adds, pointing at Matt.

Little People, Big World Season 25 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

