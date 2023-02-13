‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Leaves Matt Roloff Out of Surgery Recovery Post

TLC fans know about the feud between Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff in Little People, Big World. The father and son were once close but became divided after the Roloff Farms drama. More recently, Zach went into emergency surgery for a shunt revision, and he didn’t include his father in a post about his post-surgery recovery.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff is home recovering from surgery

Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, but fans still keep up with the Roloff family. In February 2023, Tori, Amy, and Matt Roloff posted about Zach Roloff’s emergency shunt revision surgery.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori shared on her Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Zach posted to Instagram on Feb. 12, 2023, alerting fans that he made it through his surgery and is now home recovering with Tori and their children. “Hey everyone, I am back home and recovering!” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out or came by the house to support Tori and the kids. It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery. I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick. The shunt is always been something I’ve had but became very real this past week for our family.”

He left Matt Roloff out of his recovery post

Zach Roloff rarely posts to Instagram, so Little People, Big World fans were happy to hear that he made it out of the hospital and is now on the road to recovery. Zach thanked Tori and Amy Roloff in his Instagram post, as they helped him immensely through the shunt revision. Tori regularly checked in on Zach while Amy took care of the couple’s three kids.

“Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids,” Zach wrote. “My mom for coming up twice in the night so I could go to the ER. And the doctors and nurses at the hospital who advocated for me and continue to advocate and care for their patients every day.”

Matt Roloff is currently with Caryn Chandler in Arizona. While he couldn’t physically visit Zach during his son’s recovery, Matt posted about the surgery on social media. “The most heartfelt thank you to all who prayed and sent warm blessings during @zroloff07 recent medical emergency,” Matt posted to Instagram. “I know it’s an understatement to say the entire Roloff Family felt the love and support from so many around the world. From what I’ve heard from Zach and Tori, it was a successful procedure and they both seemed relieved to have it behind them.”

What really happened between Zach and Matt Roloff?

Little People, Big World fans wonder where Zach and Matt Roloff stand now. Their feud began when Zach hoped to purchase Roloff Farms property from Matt. Unfortunately, Matt and Zach couldn’t strike a deal. Zach couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price, resulting in him not being able to buy any of Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, the high price crushed Zach’s dreams, resulting in him and Tori Roloff moving their family out of Oregon and to Washington.

It’s unclear where Zach and Matt stand now. Matt put Roloff Farms up for short-term rental, and Zach made it known he doesn’t approve of the plan. But Matt also said that he believes Zach and Tori are beyond caring about the feud.

“I think the kids are to the point, you know, especially Zach and Tori, where they move, they got their own project, they got their own space,” Matt told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know that they’re really worried about what’s happening back here.”

