Members of the Roloff family look forward to new beginnings and confront fresh challenges in the upcoming season of 'Little People, Big World.'

The Roloff family is returning to TV. A new season of Little People, Big World will air in 2024, and we have all the details you need to know about when the show premieres on TLC, how to watch it, and what to expect from the new episodes.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 premieres in February 2024

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

LPBW fans have waited for more than a year for new episodes of the Roloff family’s reality show. But they won’t have to wait much longer. Little People, Big World Season 25 will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. New episodes will likely also be available to stream on Max and discovery+.

On the new season of the Roloffs’ long-running reality show, “family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions,” according to a synopsis from TLC.

“After an unexpected proposal, Matt [Roloff] and Caryn [Chandler] excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like,” the network shared.

As Matt prepares for his big day, his ex-wife Amy Roloff is enjoying life with her husband Chris Marek. However, “she remains unsettled by the family strife.” She decides to bring the family together by hosting a fundraiser. But the big event just causes stress to rise to the surface. Meanwhile, Matt and Amy’s son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff are staying busy with their three young kids. Then, their lives are turned upside down when Zach has to undergo emergency surgery.

Zach and Tori Roloff aren’t leaving ‘Little People, Big World’

TLC’s synopsis for the new season confirms that Zach and Tori will return for the new episodes despite rumors that they planned to leave the show.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue, and they just want to do their own thing,” Caryn’s son Connor told The Sun . in September 2023. “I do believe, no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Tori herself also hinted that she and Zach were ready to move on from Little People, Big World.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori responded in late 2022 when an Instagram follower asked how long she planned to be on TV. And in a March 2023 Instagram update, she shared that there were “big changes on the horizon” for her family. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever!” she added.

While Zach and Tori will appear in LPBW Season 25, there’s no word yet on whether they’ll film more seasons beyond that. Nor has TLC confirmed if Little People, Big World will return for a 26th season.