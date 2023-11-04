Matt Roloff dished about 'Little People, Big World' Season 25, and he said that a storyline revolving around Zach Roloff will air.

TLC fans can’t wait to hear more about the next season of Little People, Big World. In season 24, Zach and Tori Roloff felt negatively toward Matt Roloff’s treatment of Roloff Farms. While Zach hoped to own some farm property, he couldn’t meet Matt’s price. And it sounded like Zach and Tori were done with the show completely. But Matt recently said that a major plotline in Little People, Big World Season 25 revolves around Zach.

Matt Roloff says a central plotline in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 centers on Zach Roloff

Amy and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Little People, Big World Season 25 will include Zach and Tori Roloff and their kids, according to Matt Roloff. An insider told The Sun that Matt spilled details about the next season, including possible plotlines and a wrap date.

Matt invited fans to ask questions at a reading of his book, Little Lucy Big Race. A fan asked about the next season, and Matt confirmed that the Roloffs finished filming. “We finished filming for season 25 back in August,” he stated. However, he doesn’t know the release date yet.

Matt also stated that Jeremy and Jacob Roloff won’t return to Little People, Big World Season 25, as they stepped away from TLC years ago. But one major plotline in the new season will revolve around Zach’s emergency brain surgery and “health issues that come with dwarfism.”

Zach Roloff needed emergency surgery for a shunt revision

Little People, Big World fans likely recall seeing posts about Zach Roloff entering the hospital for shunt revision surgery in February 2023. “We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori Roloff explained on Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

On Feb. 12, 2023, Zach posted an update for his followers stating he was out of the hospital and recovering at home. “I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick,” he posted. “The shunt is always been something I’ve had but became very real this past week for our family.”

Matt also posted about the surgery. “The most heartfelt thank you to all who prayed and sent warm blessings during @zroloff07 recent medical emergency,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “I know it’s an understatement to say the entire Roloff Family felt the love and support from so many around the world. From what I’ve heard from Zach and Tori, it was a successful procedure, and they both seemed relieved to have it behind them.”

Zach and Tori Roloff likely won’t return to the series after next season

While fans might be happy to see Zach and Tori Roloff return for Little People, Big World Season 25, there’s a good chance the couple will leave after this upcoming season. Tori has posted to Instagram about wanting to move on in the past. Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, also said he heard rumors about their future involvement.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue, and they just want to do their own thing,” Connor told The Sun. “I do believe, no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.