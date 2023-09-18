Matt and Amy Roloff worked on an 'event' together that fans will see in 'Little People, Big World' Season 25. Here's what Matt posted.

The stars of TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 continue to tease the upcoming season. In season 24, fans saw Matt and Zach Roloff argue over the fate of Roloff Farms. And Matt’s relationship with Amy Roloff also appeared strained due to the Roloff Farms conflict. According to Matt, he and Amy work together on an event in the upcoming season. Here’s what he posted.

Matt Roloff teased working with Amy Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25

Matt and Amy Roloff divorced years ago but are both slated to appear in Little People, Big World Season 25. Amy moved off of Roloff Farms and into her own home after the divorce, leaving Matt to own all the farm property. While the exes don’t see each other nearly as much as they once did, Matt teased that he and Amy work closely together in the show’s new season.

Matt posted a series of photos on July 12, 2023. Several of the photos show him and Caryn Chandler in Arizona, as that’s where they spent some of their summer. Another photo shows Matt and Caryn sitting next to Amy and Chris Marek. All four reality stars are sitting together on Roloff Farms and smiling.

“@amyjroloff and Chris worked like crazy with Caryn and me to put on a super fun event a few weeks back,” Matt captioned his series of photos. “I would tell you all more … but, eventually, you’ll see it for yourself.”

Filming for Little People, Big World Season 25 appeared in full swing by July 2023. On May 1, 2023, Matt posted a clue that filming began for the new season. “I’ve been super busy building my house, keeping up with growing grandkids, reorganizing the farm, working with Jacob on the new commercial well/irrigation system (five years in the making) … making TV shows, and mostly just enjoying my engagement and time with Caryn!”

Amy Roloff disagreed with Matt Roloff when it came to selling Roloff Farms

It’s unclear what project Matt and Amy Roloff work on together in Little People, Big World Season 25. But it may have to do with pumpkin season. Historically, Matt and Amy assist with Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season every year, as it’s a significant event for fans. Amy’s said that she enjoys meeting the fans who visit the farm.

However, in recent years, the politics regarding Roloff Farms have complicated Matt and Amy’s post-divorce relationship. Matt decided to put the farm up for short-term rental, and Amy made it known she disapproved, hoping her sons would buy the property. But she’s also not trying to control Matt’s decisions.

“What I choose to do is very neutral,” Amy said in season 24. “Did I want to go inside the house? No, I did not. But I thought, well, if I’m going to or I feel like I have to, or whatever it may be, I decided, neutral — to just keep it neutral. It doesn’t matter what this house was, because was was yours. Now, it’s not. I have no idea what it’s going to be in the future. So, it’s like, why waste my time, my breath, my energy, my everything?”

