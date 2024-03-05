What do Matt and Amy Roloff's kids think of Matt's engagement to Caryn Chandler? Here's what 'Little People, Big World' Season 25 star Amy says.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been engaged for several months, and fans get to see the happy couple talk about the future in the new season. Unfortunately, Matt’s kids might be having trouble with the idea of the marriage. Here’s what Amy Roloff said about how her and Matt’s kids feel about his engagement.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 star Amy Roloff doesn’t know how her kids feel about Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s engagement

Matt and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Little People, Big World Season 25 stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been together since 2017, and they finally got engaged in 2023. The couple plans on tying the knot in 2024. However, as fans have seen in past seasons, there’s tension between Matt and his son, Zach Roloff. It’s unclear where Matt stands with his other three children, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob Roloff.

A preview for the show’s new season gives a clue as to how Zach feels about the upcoming wedding. When a producer asked Zach how he felt, he answered, “I didn’t reply. I don’t want to talk about it.

Amy Roloff isn’t surprised to see Matt and Caryn engaged. But she admitted that she doesn’t “really know” how her kids feel about the engagement. While speaking to Us Weekly, Amy said that the kids have to take time to “embrace” the change.

“Caryn’s been around for a long time, but just as I allowed them to have time to embrace [it] when I was first dating Chris and when Chris was the newbie in our whole family life, I think it’s just a matter of time,” Amy told the publication. “You got to give your kids time to embrace it.”

Amy Roloff advised her ex-husband and Caryn Chandler regarding their 2nd marriage

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek sat with Us Weekly to discuss Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s upcoming wedding. According to Amy, Matt gave Caryn a “very nice, gorgeous ring” when he proposed, which she expected. She then gave advice for the couple moving forward.

“They’ve both been married before,” the Little People, Big World Season 25 star explained. “Obviously, Matt has kids and she has kids. But I always still say and told my kids, you’re two circles. Most of the time, what will determine the strength of your relationship is how much do those circles intersect. Because if it’s only a little bit, then you’re still too much of an individual. But, you still gotta allow that individuality. Just make sure you share each other and ideas and give and take. Compromise.”

Chris Marek says he hopes to go to Matt Roloff’s bachelor party

While speaking to Us Weekly, Little People, Big World Season 25 stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek expressed that they don’t know if they’re receiving an invite to Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s wedding. Given his friendship with Matt, Amy seemed confident that Chris would get an invite. But Chris said he asked for a different invitation.

“I doubt if we’re invited,” Chris said. “I already told Matt that I want to go to the bachelor party. But the wedding might be awkward. I mean, they weren’t part of our wedding because we didn’t want Matt and Amy’s kids to feel, I don’t know, torn. They couldn’t have been married when you guys got divorced.”

Little People, Big World Season 25 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

