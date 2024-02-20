'Little People, Big World' stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler might not include all of Matt's kids in their wedding, according to Caryn's son.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is finally here, and fans get to hear more about Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s upcoming wedding. The couple got engaged in 2023 and plan to have a small ceremony in 2024. While fans may think it’s a no-brainer for Matt and Caryn to invite all of the Roloffs to the wedding, Caryn’s son says that might not be the case. Here’s what to know about the possible guest list.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s wedding might not involve the whole family, Caryn’s son says

Little People, Big World Season 25 fans are eager to hear more about Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s wedding. The couple began dating in 2017, and Caryn worked on Roloff Farms before they dated. Matt popped the question in 2023, and Caryn said yes.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said yes!” Matt told People in April 2023. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Caryn’s son, Connor, spoke to The Sun about Matt and Caryn’s wedding plans. In September 2023, he said the couple didn’t formulate concrete plans just yet, but they wanted to have an ultra-small wedding. The wedding might be so small that not all of the Roloff kids will receive an invite.

“They don’t know if they want to do a big reception afterward and just have everybody celebrate the wedding there. But, they are going to keep it small,” Connor said. “They just don’t know if they want to invite all the kids and whatnot to the wedding, she [Caryn] did mention that. And it’s no hard feelings, no disrespect, it’s just about the size of the wedding and how they want it all to play out.”

Connor added that Caryn wants the wedding to happen in Arizona or Cabo, Mexico. The reception will then likely take place on Roloff Farms.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 shows Zach Roloff’s reaction to the engagement

Matt and Zach Roloff had a strained relationship at the end of Little People, Big World Season 24, and they still have to hash out their issues in season 25. The trailer for season 25 shows Matt and Caryn Chandler announcing their engagement to the family. Unfortunately, Zach doesn’t have a nice reaction to the news.

“I didn’t reply,” Zach told producers when they asked what he thought about the engagement. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

The new season also shows Amy’s reaction to the news. Amy and Caryn had their differences in the past, as Amy insinuated in her memoir that Matt was cheating on her with Caryn during their marriage.

“I don’t know if she’s gonna make things awkward or if she’s OK with it,” Matt said of Amy learning of the engagement.

Another scene in the trailer shows Amy asking to see Caryn’s engagement ring while she, Caryn, and Matt are sitting at a kitchen table.

Will Amy Roloff get an invitation?

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Amy and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

So, will Amy Roloff receive an invitation to Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s engagement? Viewers will likely learn more about the possible guest list in Little People, Big World Season 25. But we don’t anticipate Amy receiving an invite, as she didn’t invite Matt and Caryn to her wedding with Chris Marek. Additionally, Chris, who’s close with Matt, said they won’t receive invites.

“We won’t be invited to the wedding,” Chris told Us Weekly, according to In Touch. “They already said that when they do it, it’s going to be a small deal. I certainly wouldn’t expect it.”

Amy added that she would “prefer” not to attend even with an invite.

Little People, Big World Season 25 premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.