'Ghosts' fans are anxiously awaiting news on the upcoming third season. While a release date has yet to be announced, fans are very vocal about what they don't want to see in the season. They don't want to see one of the main ghosts sucked off.

Season 3 of Ghosts doesn’t yet have a release date. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike could put the season on ice for a while. Despite the hiccup, we know we’ll be seeing the season on CBS sooner or later, and there has been a lot of discussion about it since season 2 drew to a close in May. While Ghosts fans are open to just about any storyline, there is one they are hoping is completely off the table. Fans of the series don’t want to see any of the main ghosts get sucked off.

Season 2 of ‘Ghosts’ ended on a cliffhanger

In the season 2 finale, fans saw Hetty and Alberta come to terms with Alberta’s death at the hands of Hetty’s son. While Hetty and Alberta resolved their issues before the season ended, fans were left wondering exactly what will come next.

Sam and Jay with Pete, Sasappis, Trevor and Alberta in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

In the final moments of season 2, Jay and Samantha watched a beam of light come down from the sky and suck one of the ghosts up into the afterlife. When a ghost is “sucked off,” they move on to the afterlife and are no longer stuck where they died. While the concept has been discussed often, the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion have all stayed put so far. It seems obvious that someone moved on, but fans won’t know who it is until season 3 of Ghosts is released.

The one storyline ‘Ghosts’ fans are hoping not to see

Season 3 of Ghosts is sure to reveal who was sucked off. Still, fans desperately hope that none of the main ghosts were sent on to the afterlife. Viewers would be OK with someone being gone, as long as it isn’t one of the main ghosts who live in Woodstone mansion.

Since the end of season 2, fans have been floating different theories about who might be headed to the afterlife. Some fans hope one of the basement cholera spirits will move on to the next plane. Some fans think Nigel Chessum could be directed to the afterlife now that his unrequited love has finally been reciprocated. It’s also possible that Stephanie, the attic ghost, could be heading out.

BBC ‘Ghosts’ fans have already seen a main ghost get sucked off

While fans hope not to see any of the main Woodstone Mansion spirits disappear, a precedent has already been set. While fans of the American series haven’t seen anyone sucked off just yet, the same is not true for viewers of the British version. In the season 4 episode “Gone, Gone,” BBC Ghosts viewers watched Mary get sucked off.

While several characters in the BBC and CBS versions of Ghosts share similarities, Mary does not have an American counterpart. Mary, in the BBC series, was a peasant who was burned at the stake in the 17th century.

Katy Wix, the actor who took on the role of Mary, has since moved on to other projects. It’s largely assumed that Mary was “sucked off” to accommodate Wix’s other projects.