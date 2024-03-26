The panelists were 'guilty' of speculating about the Princess of Wales as she retreated from public view.

The View co-hosts admitted they were wrong after fueling Kate Middleton conspiracy theories ahead of news the Princess of Wales is battling cancer. One host in particular says she’s heeding moderator Whoopi Goldberg’s advice to “mind [her] own damn business” in the future.

‘The View’ panelists admit they fell into a Kate Middleton conspiracy theory rabbit hole

Speculation regarding Kate Middleton’s health ran rampant in the weeks before her cancer announcement on March 22, 2024. The Princess of Wales personally addressed her health in a brave video.

However, before news broke, The View‘s panelists, sans Whoopi Goldberg, joined others in the media, speculating on Kate’s disappearance from public view for almost two months. But after the Princess of Wales’ remarks, the co-hosts were remorseful regarding their commentary.

Ana Navarro considered it “a teachable moment.” She admits, “The lesson I learned was, when Whoopi Goldberg tells me to mind my own damn business, I will mind my own damn business from now on.”

“I feel awful. Whoopi was right, and I’m guilty of getting into the fun of ‘Where’s Kate?’ and thinking it’s funny and sharing the memes and playing into that,” Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared. “And I forgot something fundamental that we all know, and that is every person — whether it’s a princess, somebody in high privilege, or somebody next to you — is dealing with personal struggles that we have no idea about.”

Goldberg explained her point of refraining from remarks regarding Kate’s health because of her children. “I always think about the kids because the kids are hearing it outside, at school. Yes, even their kids.”

She tried to stop her co-hosts’ negative commentary regarding the Princess of Wales “because I don’t want people to misunderstand you. I don’t want them thinking you’re making fun of somebody because they’re ill.”

Whoopi Goldberg warned her co-hosts not to speculate on Kate Middleton’s health

As The View panelists speculated about Kate Middleton’s health over the past several weeks, moderator Whoopi Goldberg refrained from sharing her opinion. During one episode, Goldberg tried to cut to a commercial early, visibly upset regarding the table’s commentary about Kate’s Photoshopped Mother’s Day photo.

The show’s staff began playing The View‘s theme music to cut to commercial. But Goldberg still wanted to make a point.

“You haven’t had this done to you,” Goldberg said. “It’s our fault because we bought into this. When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family or your kids, it’s not cute. It’s not fun, and it really irritates me.”

“I believe she took the picture and gave it to them because she wanted to take charge of the story being put out. She’s not thinking like most people who Photoshop their pictures,” Goldberg explained.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis shocked royal followers worldwide

After undergoing surgery in January 2024, Kate Middleton retreated from the public eye. Speculation ran rampant regarding her health, and conspiracy theories multiplied about her future within the royal family.

However, the Princess of Wales put all speculation to rest, sharing a videotaped message where she revealed her cancer diagnosis. She explained details surrounding the current state of her health and future prognosis.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate said.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery to start my treatment.”

She concluded, “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [children] George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Kate Middleton continues her cancer treatment. The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.