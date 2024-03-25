The eldest of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children is following a path similar to that his father has already trod.

Kate Middleton stressed that one of the reasons she took time to announce her cancer diagnosis publicly was that she and Prince William needed to “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” However, royal watchers believe that this statement leads Prince George to follow a path “eerily reminiscent” of his father in the wake of the reveal of this private family news.

History may repeat as Prince George watches his mother’s diagnosis play out in the media

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au shared her thoughts regarding how Kate Middleton’s public cancer announcement is “eerily reminiscent” of how Prince William had to witness his mother, Princess Diana, be burdened by a public battle of a different kind.

“This is unfortunately eerily reminiscent of what George’s father had to go through in the 90s,” Elser wrote.

“However, even before this tragic, unthinkable loss, [William] knew all too much about having to bear up as his mother’s agonies played out in public as his parents’ marriage broke down on newspaper front pages and on TV screens day after day. The early 90s saw the UK media overrun by the never-ending War of the Wales, the endless tit-for-tatting as Charles and Diana fought for the upper moral hand and sympathy vote of Brits.”

“While Charles and Diana’s marriage breakdown is a different kettle of traumatic fish than Kate’s cancer, still, in both instances, we have very young princes having to make the awkward, fumbling transition to adolescence while also coping with the entire world knowing about – and talking about – their mothers’ ordeals,” she concludes.

Prince George may get a ‘taste’ of the negative side of the House of Windsor

Prince George | Samir Hussein/WireImage

At age 10, Prince George is keenly aware of his future royal role. He likely also understands that his public family differs from other children his age.

Throughout her children’s lives, Kate Middleton has made it possible for them to have a relatively normal childhood despite their royal pedigree. Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte make royal appearances but typically attend the same events each year. No other demands are put on them.

Elser writes, “Unlike Charles and Diana though, Kate is all too aware of the impact that childhood emotional trauma can have on kids’ development and the possible flow-on effects later in life. For the princess, this must be an added weight and stress at such a horrible time.”

She continues, “There are no signs that the 24/7, non-stop, around-the-clock Kate-a-thon is going away any time soon, but maybe, just occasionally, in the days and weeks ahead, spare a thought for a young prince who may be about to get his first truly horrible taste of what being a member of the royal family can mean.”

Kate Middleton may have timed her cancer announcement to benefit her 3 children

In a videotaped statement, Kate Middleton discussed her cancer diagnosis. She spoke of her treatment and when she would return to full-time royal duties.

However, her statements about her children appeared to make the most impact. She said of waiting to reveal her diagnosis, “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis. In a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

ABC News reports, “Kate’s decision to wait until Friday to publicly announce her diagnosis was likely made with a priority of protecting her children.”

“Their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, have just broken up for their Easter holiday,” ABC royal contributor Victoria Murphy explained. “So they’re now able to take the children away from their school environment. Keep them in a bubble with them and protect them from the outside world while all this news and while this reaction hits the rest of the world. And while people are talking about it.”

Kate Middleton does not have a return date for public-facing royal duties. She is currently in treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.