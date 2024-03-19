The Princess of Wales is facing criticism for remaining silent about her health and for a photo faux pas. Where is Prince William?

A royal commentator believes Kate Middleton is “shouldering an unthinkable burden” as she faces criticism for not only Photoshopping an official palace photograph but for remaining silent about her health after enduring abdominal surgery earlier this year. They also believe Prince William abandoned her publicly in light of the controversy.

Kate Middleton seems to be taking the brunt of the burden alone

Daniela Elser of News.com.au penned an editorial regarding Kate Middleton’s health. She claims the Princess of Wales is shouldering the brunt of a significant Kensington Palace faux pas.

However, she also believes Prince William is allowing his wife to take the burden of this crisis alone. She called him “AWOL.”

“Our first AWOL bloke is William. It was the prince who took the photo that started this whole palaver. Even though I think we can assume it was Kate, a lifelong photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society, who might have composed and organized the image,” Elser writes.

She continued, “When the princess’s apology landed this week, there was a nice, big, fat ‘C’ at the end, marking the missive as a personal one from Kate and Kate only. Where the dickens was her supposed liegeman of life and limb?”

“It infuriates me no end that when the photo landed them in roiling, surging hot water, suddenly the prince was nowhere to be seen, and it was Kate gamely taking the rap solo. For God’s sake, they could have just chucked a ‘we’ into that apology and a ‘W’ on the end, as we have seen countless times before, to put on a nice united front.”

She concludes, “She is shouldering this unthinkable burden without even one of the men in her life, men of Teutonic DNA and the righteous privilege of millennia of male primogeniture, publicly and audibly supporting her.”

Has Kensington Palace abandoned Kate Middleton as well?

Kate Middleton photographed in London, England on April 21, 2022 | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Daniela Elser believes that not only has Kate Middleton been abandoned publicly by Prince William, but she has also been left to take the heat without Kensington Palace’s support. That includes King Charles, her father-in-law.

“Everyone, take a breath here and let me ask you, what do you notice about all of this? Of the Bedlam-worthy events of the last week, what, or more accurately, who is curiously absent? Answer: The men,” Elser claims.

“The prince is not the only one this charge can be laid at; thus, welcome to the stage AWOL chap two, King Charles,” the royal writer states. “His Majesty, of course, has his problems right now as he undergoes cancer treatment and has been forced to drop nearly all of his public-facing duties aside from an occasional official audience. Still, throughout the Great Wales Hullabaloo, Charles, like his son, was nowhere to be seen.”

This left Kate to fend off critics and fall into her first public faux pas. Will her reputation recover from this issue and the controversy surrounding her disappearance?

Has Kate Middleton returned to social media since her photo faux pas?

Kate Middleton is the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards. Yearly, she participates in their annual parade on March 17.

However, due to her abdominal surgery, she missed this year’s event. Instead, she posted a message on her and Prince William’s Instagram.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peek of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!” it said.

Kate Middleton continues to recover at the home she shares with Prince William and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.