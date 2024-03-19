The Princess of Wales remains under intense scrutiny as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

According to a royal reporter, speculation regarding Kate Middleton‘s health has taken its toll on the Princess of Wales. They claim she is in a “fragile mental and physical state.” Kate continues to recover from abdominal surgery and public backlash surrounding a Mother’s Day photo editing mishap.

Kate Middleton’s feeling absolutely ‘miserable’

Royal reporter Penny Junor, who penned the book Charles: Victim or Villain, weighed in on the intense scrutiny Kate Middleton likely feels as she recovers from surgery. She claims that the Princess of Wales feels the pressure of life in the royal spotlight more acutely than ever.

Junor’s commentary was originally made for GB News and published in a News.com.au story. She claims Kate” is likely in a “fragile mental and physical state.” She adds, “She must be feeling absolutely miserable.”

However, she adds that putting pressure on both Kate and Kensington Palace to make a statement regarding her health adds even more stress to the situation. “I do think we are in danger of bullying a lady who is trying to recover from a very serious operation.”

Is the public putting too much pressure on Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton photographed in 2017 | Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Penny Junor believes that Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photograph was taken to appease royal watchers. However, it added more fuel to the rumors surrounding the Princess of Wales after she hastily apologized for photoshopping the picture.

Just days later, Kate was photographed in a car with Prince William. However, the paparazzi snap didn’t show her at her best.

“She was photographed yesterday in the car with William (and) she didn’t look that happy. She must be under intense pressure whenever she’s going to be seen in public,” Junor said.

“The pressure has doubled and redoubled. And I think she’s in a fragile mental and physical state, and we should lay off here,” Junor concluded.

Details surrounding the Princess of Wales’ health remain private

Us Weekly cited a royal source who claimed Kate Middleton is “doing well” health-wise. However, the Princess of Wales reportedly has no intentions of publicly sharing details regarding her condition.

“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature. Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” the source tells the news outlet.“ Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”’

Until then, royal watchers will have to patiently wait for Kensington Palace to share more information about Kate’s illness and recovery and news of when she will return to her duties as a senior royal.

Us Weekly’s royal source claims, “Kate’s extremely keen to get back to work. This has been one of the most challenging months for Kate as a royal, and she’s praying the fuss dies down as soon as possible.”

Kate Middleton is expected to return to her royal duties sometime after the Easter holiday. She continues to recover at Adelaide Cottage alongside Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.