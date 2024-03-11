The Princess of Wales made her first public statement since last appearing in public as a working royal on Dec. 25, 2023.

Kate Middleton has reportedly apologized for what appears to be a Kensington Palace Photoshop fail. The Princess of Wales shared her second post-surgery statement in 24 hours , responding to public controversy surrounding a new photo taken with her children. However, Kate’s remarks left some royal watchers scratching their heads.

Kate Middleton speaks out to address Photoshop fail

After remaining radio silent for the better part of 12 weeks, the Princess of Wales shared her first post-surgery statement on the platform X.

In honor of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day on March 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of Kate Middleton surrounded by her three children to Instagram. Kate was seated, surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, the photo was marked by controversy as the snap’s creative editing led photo agencies to flag the image as manipulated. But in response, Kate shared her remarks where she explained the photo’s issues on March 11.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The Princess of Wales’ remarks muddied the waters further

The image of Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis remains on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account. A caption reportedly written by Kate Middleton expressed her thanks to the public for concern for her health.

The caption reads, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

However, in her post on X, Kate appeared to muddy the waters by speaking of her photography skills, not William’s, regarding the image. The photo was ultimately credited to the Prince of Wales, Prince William.

Royal fans asked the palace to release the unedited photograph to stop any further speculation regarding its editing and who really took the image. However, Kensington Palace has not responded to this commentary.

Kate Middleton’s post-surgery statement gets mixed reactions

Kate Middleton photographed in 2018 in London, England | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Shortly after Kate Middleton shared her post-surgery statements on social media, royal watchers sprung into action. Thousands of remarks flooded the post’s comments section on X, and the reaction was mixed.

“Someone in your press office/PR department needs a very constructive 1-2-1 or end-of-year review. This has, in absolutely no way whatsoever, made this bizarre situation any better,” wrote one follower.

“She’s probably better at Photoshop than W. It’s all a tempest in a teapot! We all make editing errors that don’t appear until they do. More important, she’s recovering. And how cute are those kids?” a second fan penned.

“The palace just threw her right under the bus, huh? Zero chance this is true” claimed a third X user.

“If you can produce the original photograph, it will go a long way in clearing a lot of things,” a fourth fan writes.

Kate Middleton is recovering at her and Prince William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. The couple lives there with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.